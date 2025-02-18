Advertisement
JP Duminy Announces Divorce: South Africa Cricketer Split With Wife Sue Duminy After 12 Years - In Pics

JP Duminy and Sue Duminy’s relationship was one admired by many, making their recent separation all the more surprising. After 12 years of marriage, the former South African cricketer and his wife have officially parted ways, leaving fans and the cricketing community in disbelief. Their joint statement on social media confirmed the split, citing mutual respect and an amicable decision. As the news continues to make headlines, here are the major takeaways from their announcement and the events leading up to it.

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 07:36 AM IST
1. End of a 12-Year Marriage

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy and his wife Sue officially announced their separation on February 17, 2025. The couple had been together since 2011 and shared a deeply admired relationship.

2. Speculation Turned Reality

Fans had been speculating about trouble in their marriage since late 2024, noticing their absence from joint public appearances and the lack of couple posts on social media.

3. Social Media Disconnect

Adding to the rumors, eagle-eyed followers noticed that JP and Sue had unfollowed each other on Instagram, a move that often hints at personal conflicts among high-profile individuals.

4. A Respectful and Amicable Split

Despite the separation, both JP and Sue emphasized in their social media statements that they remain friends and have chosen to part ways amicably, prioritizing mutual respect and family well-being.

5. Privacy Request from the Couple

In their official announcement, JP Duminy urged fans and the media to respect their privacy during this transition, acknowledging that it was a challenging period for both of them and their daughters.

6. Family Comes First

JP and Sue share two daughters, Isabella and Alexa Rose. Both have reiterated that their primary focus remains on co-parenting and ensuring a smooth transition for their children.

7. No Clear Reason for the Separation

The couple has not disclosed the exact reason behind their split, leaving room for speculation. However, their statement suggests it was a carefully considered decision made in mutual agreement.

8. Sue’s Statement Aligns with JP’s

Sue Duminy also posted a similar message on her social media, echoing the same sentiments of gratitude, friendship, and privacy as they navigate this personal change.

9. Reactions from the Cricketing World

The announcement sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow cricketers. Many South African players and IPL teammates took to social media to send their best wishes to both JP and Sue.

 

10. A New Chapter Begins

While this marks the end of their marital journey, both JP and Sue continue to be public figures with their respective careers. How they move forward remains to be seen, but they have assured fans that their split does not come with animosity.

