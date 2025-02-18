JP Duminy Announces Divorce: South Africa Cricketer Split With Wife Sue Duminy After 12 Years - In Pics

photoDetails

JP Duminy and Sue Duminy’s relationship was one admired by many, making their recent separation all the more surprising. After 12 years of marriage, the former South African cricketer and his wife have officially parted ways, leaving fans and the cricketing community in disbelief. Their joint statement on social media confirmed the split, citing mutual respect and an amicable decision. As the news continues to make headlines, here are the major takeaways from their announcement and the events leading up to it.