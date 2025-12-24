Jyothi Yarraji’s Silent Roar In Gumi: A Champion Who Redefined Indian Hurdling

photoDetails

english

2999499

Jyothi Yarraji’s 12.96s run at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi stands as one of Indian athletics’ most powerful moments. Defending her 100m hurdles gold in a rain-soaked, empty stadium, she set a new championship record and reaffirmed her place among Asia’s elite. From humble beginnings in Visakhapatnam to continental dominance, Yarraji’s journey reflects resilience, technical growth, and mental strength. Her triumph not only boosts India’s medal tally but also fuels her World Championships ambitions, inspiring a new generation of athletes to chase excellence beyond applause.