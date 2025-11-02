Kane Williamson Bids Farewell To T20Is: Here’s Where Virat Kohli, Steve Smith And Joe Root Stand Today
Cricket’s Fab Four, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, once defined excellence across formats. Their careers ran parallel, breaking records and dominating rankings for over a decade. Now, in 2025, all four find themselves on different paths as their international journeys evolve.
Virat Kohli - The ODI King Still Standing
After nearly 16 years of brilliance, Virat Kohli has stepped away from both Tests and T20Is. He remains active only in ODIs, focusing entirely on the 50-over format, where he continues to chase milestones and guide India’s next generation. Kohli’s fitness, hunger, and consistency still keep him among the world’s elite one-day batters.
Steve Smith - From ODIs to Red-Ball Focus
Australia’s Steve Smith announced his ODI retirement in early 2025 after the Champions Trophy. He continues to shine in Tests and T20Is, maintaining his place among the top batters in red-ball cricket. Smith’s technical mastery and mental toughness keep him central to Australia’s success in longer formats.
Kane Williamson - Calm, Class, and Commitment
Kane Williamson has officially retired from T20Is to dedicate himself fully to Tests and ODIs. New Zealand’s most dependable run-getter continues to lead from the front with grace and humility. His leadership and composure define an era of Kiwi cricket built on quiet consistency and respect.
Joe Root - The All-Format Survivor
Joe Root is now the only member of the Fab Four officially available for all formats. While he plays primarily Tests and ODIs, he has not ruled out a T20I comeback.
Fab Four - From Rivalry to Legacy
From fierce rivals to icons, the Fab Four changed how modern batting is judged. As each follows a different path, their shared legacy remains intact, defined by skill, discipline, and mutual respect. They’ve carried world cricket into a new era, proving greatness comes in different forms, but legacy is forever.
