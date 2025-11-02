Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2978959https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/kane-williamson-bids-farewell-to-t20is-here-s-where-virat-kohli-steve-smith-and-joe-root-stand-today-2978959
NewsPhotosKane Williamson Bids Farewell To T20Is: Here’s Where Virat Kohli, Steve Smith And Joe Root Stand Today
photoDetails

Kane Williamson Bids Farewell To T20Is: Here’s Where Virat Kohli, Steve Smith And Joe Root Stand Today

Cricket’s Fab Four, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, once defined excellence across formats. Their careers ran parallel, breaking records and dominating rankings for over a decade. Now, in 2025, all four find themselves on different paths as their international journeys evolve.

 

Updated:Nov 02, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli - The ODI King Still Standing

1/5
Virat Kohli - The ODI King Still Standing

After nearly 16 years of brilliance, Virat Kohli has stepped away from both Tests and T20Is. He remains active only in ODIs, focusing entirely on the 50-over format, where he continues to chase milestones and guide India’s next generation. Kohli’s fitness, hunger, and consistency still keep him among the world’s elite one-day batters.

Follow Us

Steve Smith - From ODIs to Red-Ball Focus

2/5
Steve Smith - From ODIs to Red-Ball Focus

Australia’s Steve Smith announced his ODI retirement in early 2025 after the Champions Trophy. He continues to shine in Tests and T20Is, maintaining his place among the top batters in red-ball cricket. Smith’s technical mastery and mental toughness keep him central to Australia’s success in longer formats.

Follow Us

Kane Williamson - Calm, Class, and Commitment

3/5
Kane Williamson - Calm, Class, and Commitment

Kane Williamson has officially retired from T20Is to dedicate himself fully to Tests and ODIs. New Zealand’s most dependable run-getter continues to lead from the front with grace and humility. His leadership and composure define an era of Kiwi cricket built on quiet consistency and respect.

Follow Us

Joe Root - The All-Format Survivor

4/5
Joe Root - The All-Format Survivor

Joe Root is now the only member of the Fab Four officially available for all formats. While he plays primarily Tests and ODIs, he has not ruled out a T20I comeback.

Follow Us

Fab Four - From Rivalry to Legacy

5/5
Fab Four - From Rivalry to Legacy

From fierce rivals to icons, the Fab Four changed how modern batting is judged. As each follows a different path, their shared legacy remains intact, defined by skill, discipline, and mutual respect. They’ve carried world cricket into a new era,  proving greatness comes in different forms, but legacy is forever.

Follow Us
Kane Williamson retirementKane Williamson T20I retirementKane Williamson 2025Fab Four cricketVirat Kohli formats 2025Steve Smith formats 2025Joe Root formats 2025modern Fab FourICC player status 2025Virat Kohli ODI careerSteve Smith Test careerJoe Root active formatsFab Four 2025 updatecricket legends 2025Kane Williamson Test and ODIICC rankings Fab Fourcricket format status 2025Kohli Smith Root Williamson careerscricket records 2025Kane Williamson newsCricket latest updatesFab Four retirement newsmodern era cricket greatsICC cricket updatescricket analysis 2025cricket legends active formatscricket headline news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
India vs South Africa
India's Predicted Playing XI For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final Against South Africa: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma To Open; Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Under Spotlight Once Again
camera icon8
title
mobility
Railways Approves 4 New Vande Bharat Trains: Check Routes, Expected Fare, Timing And More
camera icon10
title
RCB
5 Players RCB Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone And...
camera icon7
title
World’s Longest Railway Network: Holds Guinness World Record, 12 Times The Distance Between India And US- Not Japan Or China, But...
camera icon8
title
business success story
From Small Paint Stores To Rs 68,00,00,00,000 Empire — Meet Dhingra Brothers Who Revived Vijay Mallya’s Failed Company; Their Net Worth Is Rs...