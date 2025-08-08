Kane Williamson Net Worth 2025: NZC Salary, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More - In Pics
Kane Williamson's success is rooted in his exceptional batting skills and consistency. As he celebrates his 35th birthday, here’s how rich Kane Williamson is in 2025.
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson, one of New Zealand's most respected cricketers, continues to shine both on and off the field in 2025. Known for his calm demeanor and elegant play, his career success has also translated into substantial wealth.
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
As of 2025, Kane Williamson’s net worth is estimated to be between 10-11 million dollars, which is approximately Rs 84-92 crore INR. This includes his earnings from cricket contracts, IPL deals, and endorsements.
Central Contract Earnings
Williamson is on a top-tier central contract with New Zealand Cricket, earning an annual retainer and match fees across all formats. His Test, ODI, and T20 appearances significantly contribute to his steady income.
IPL Salary
Kane has been a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In recent seasons, he has earned around Rs 2-6 crore per season, depending on the team and contract year, boosting his income substantially.
Endorsements
Off the field, Williamson endorses several global and regional brands. These include Rockit Apples, Asics, and DSC. His endorsement income adds several crores to his annual earnings.
Business Ventures & Investments
Though relatively private, Kane is believed to have invested in real estate and personal financial portfolios in New Zealand. He is known for prudent, long-term investments rather than flashy business moves.
Lifestyle & Spending
Williamson lives a modest, grounded lifestyle. He owns a luxury home in Tauranga and a collection of high-end vehicles, but avoids the excess often seen in celebrity circles. His simplicity is reflected in his spending.
Net Worth vs NZC Revenue
A surprising fact in 2025: Kane Williamson’s net worth exceeds the annual revenue of the New Zealand Cricket Board, according to reports. This highlights both his stature and earning power in world cricket.
Awards & Bonus Earnings
Performance bonuses from ICC events, player-of-the-series awards, and accolades like the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal come with monetary rewards, further increasing his career earnings.
Final Thoughts
Kane Williamson's net worth isn’t just a number; it reflects over a decade of excellence, leadership, and global respect. His wealth is a result of talent, consistency, and a reputation built on values.
All Images:- X, New Zealand, IPL
Trending Photos