Kapil Dev Net Worth Explained: How The 1983 Legend Built Rs 270 Crore
Kapil Dev Net Worth Explained: How The 1983 Legend Built Rs 270 Crore

Kapil Dev net worth in 2026 stands at around Rs 270 crore, placing the 1983 World Cup-winning captain among India’s richest former cricketers. His wealth comes from brand endorsements, cricket commentary, business ventures, investments, and real estate assets. Despite retiring decades ago, Kapil Dev earns nearly ₹12 crore annually, proving the long-term value of sporting legacy. From restaurant businesses to media appearances and strategic investments, Kapil Dev net worth reflects smart financial planning and sustained brand trust. His journey remains a blueprint for Indian athletes seeking financial success beyond cricket.

Updated:Jan 06, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
1. Kapil Dev Net Worth Stands Around ₹270 Crore in 2026

Kapil Dev net worth is estimated at nearly $30 million or ₹270 crore, making him one of the wealthiest Indian cricket legends, according to multiple celebrity wealth trackers and sports business reports.
2. Annual Income Touches Nearly ₹12 Crore

Kapil Dev reportedly earns close to ₹12 crore annually through commentary, endorsements, public appearances, and business income, showing how retired cricketers sustain elite earning power decades after retirement.

3. Brand Endorsements Drive Consistent Revenue

Kapil Dev net worth benefits heavily from long-term brand endorsements across sports equipment, FMCG, and financial services, with each deal reportedly fetching ₹20 to ₹30 lakh annually.

4. Commentary and Speaking Engagements Add Stability

Regular cricket commentary, expert panels, and corporate motivational talks provide steady income, reinforcing Kapil Dev’s relevance in India’s sports media ecosystem, as reported earlier in our business of cricket coverage.

5. Restaurant Chain Kapil Dev’s Eleven Adds Business Value

Kapil Dev owns the sports-themed restaurant chain Kapil Dev’s Eleven, operating in multiple cities and contributing significantly to his diversified income beyond cricket and endorsements.

6. Strategic Investments Strengthen Long-Term Wealth

His investments in sports lighting companies, fitness ventures, and hospitality businesses underline how Kapil Dev net worth is built on diversified, long-term financial planning.

7. Real Estate and Luxury Assets Boost Net Worth

Kapil Dev owns premium real estate in Delhi and luxury vehicles including a Porsche Panamera, reflecting asset-backed wealth accumulation common among elite Indian athletes.

8. Film Royalties Added a One-Time Financial Boost

Kapil Dev reportedly earned a major payout from the film 83, where the 1983 squad received collective remuneration, significantly enhancing his net worth during that period, read our full analysis on sports biopics and revenue.

9. Kapil Dev Net Worth Sets a Benchmark for Retired Players

Kapil Dev’s financial journey sets a benchmark for Indian cricketers on monetising legacy through media, business, and endorsements after retirement from international cricket.

10. Long-Term Brand Trust Keeps Earnings Intact

Even decades after his last match, Kapil Dev net worth continues to grow due to unmatched credibility, clean public image, and emotional connect with Indian fans.

