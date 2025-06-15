Karun Nair Returns, Abhimanyu Easwaran Set For Debut: 7 Players To Watch As Shubman Gill Leads India In England Test Series 2025
As India gears up for the much-anticipated Test series against England in June 2025, the spotlight is not just on the challenge of playing in swinging English conditions but also on a new generation of cricketers ready to prove their mettle. With senior stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, this tour brings a golden opportunity for rising talents and comeback hopefuls. Here's a look at 7 players to watch closely during the series:
New Look India Squad
As Team India gears up for the Test series against England starting June 20, all eyes are on the new-look squad under the leadership of Shubman Gill.
Ben Stokes Will Lead England
Ben Stokes, back from a hamstring injury during the Zimbabwe Test, will captain England in the upcoming five-match series against India, which marks the beginning of both teams' journeys in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Absence of Kohli-Rohit: Big Shoes to Fill
With Kohli and Rohit unavailable, the pressure is on Gill, Rahul, and others to lead the batting charge. This series could mark a transitional phase in Indian Test cricket.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
The Bengal opener has been waiting patiently for his big break. Known for his temperament and solid technique, Easwaran is likely to open the innings in England a role he has performed consistently in domestic cricket. This could be his defining series.
Karun Nair
One of the biggest stories this series is Karun Nair's return to the Indian team after eight years. The batter, who once scored a triple century in Tests, will be hungry to make a statement. His comeback has created a buzz, and fans are eager to see if he can repeat past glory.
KL Rahul
The most experienced player in the squad, KL Rahul carries the responsibility of anchoring the batting lineup. With Kohli and Rohit retired, Rahul is expected to guide the youngsters. Fans will hope he steps up and delivers match-winning performances.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in a full Test series. The 25-year-old has been seen as the future of Indian cricket for a while, and now he has the responsibility of leadership. All eyes will be on how he handles captaincy pressure and performs with the bat, especially in challenging English conditions.
Nitish Kumar Reddy
After a disappointing IPL 2025 season where he failed to make a mark, Reddy has a chance to reset and prove himself in the longer format. A talented all-rounder, this series could be a turning point in his career if he performs well in pressure situations.
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan was among the brightest stars of IPL 2025, winning the Orange Cap and hitting the most boundaries. Known for his fluent strokeplay, this will be his first big Test assignment. It will be interesting to see how his attacking style adapts to English conditions and the red-ball format.
Prasidh Krishna
The tall fast bowler was in red-hot form during IPL 2025, where he ended with the Purple Cap for most wickets. After a long injury layoff, this Test series marks his comeback to the red-ball format. With his pace and bounce, Krishna will be crucial in English conditions.
Trending Photos