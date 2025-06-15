Karun Nair Returns, Abhimanyu Easwaran Set For Debut: 7 Players To Watch As Shubman Gill Leads India In England Test Series 2025

photoDetails

english

2916239

As India gears up for the much-anticipated Test series against England in June 2025, the spotlight is not just on the challenge of playing in swinging English conditions but also on a new generation of cricketers ready to prove their mettle. With senior stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, this tour brings a golden opportunity for rising talents and comeback hopefuls. Here's a look at 7 players to watch closely during the series: