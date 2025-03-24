Kavya Maran: Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team SRH & Her Rs 400+ Crore Net Worth
Kavya Maran is a rising business mogul who has taken the cricketing world by storm. As the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), she plays a pivotal role in the team's management, IPL auctions, and Sun Group's expanding sports empire. With an impressive educational background and a net worth exceeding Rs 400 crore, she is a force to be reckoned with in the media and sports industries. Here's a deep dive into her journey, achievements, and the fortune she has built.
1. Who is Kavya Maran?
Kavya Maran is the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, part of the Sun Group empire. She is also involved in Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 and other media ventures.
2. Kavya Maran Net Worth in 2025
Her estimated net worth is over Rs 400 crore ($50 million), primarily built through her leadership roles in the Sun Group and sports investments.
3. Daughter of a Media Mogul
Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the billionaire chairman of Sun Group, which owns Sun TV Network, FM radio stations, and multiple sports franchises.
4. Educational Background: Global Exposure
She completed her graduation from Stella Maris College, Chennai, and pursued an MBA from the prestigious Warwick Business School in the UK, equipping her with global business expertise.
5. The Power Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kavya plays a crucial role in SRH’s operations, from IPL auctions to strategic decisions, making her one of the most influential women in Indian cricket.
6. Expanding Sun Group’s Cricket Empire
Beyond IPL, she spearheaded Sun Group’s Rs 1,094 crore acquisition of Northern Superchargers in England’s The Hundred league, expanding the family’s international sports footprint.
7. Breaking Barriers as a Young Woman in Cricket
At just 33, Kavya is a trailblazer in a male-dominated field, proving her business prowess while passionately supporting SRH from the stands.
8. Sun Group’s Growing Sports Dominance
With ownership of SRH (IPL), Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SA20), and Northern Superchargers (The Hundred), she is shaping Sun Group’s presence in global cricket.
9. Her Role Beyond Cricket
Apart from sports, she is deeply involved in Sun TV Network’s operations, overseeing Sun Music and FM channels, reinforcing her family’s media legacy.
10. A Rising Business Icon
From managing billion-dollar investments to growing her influence in cricket, Kavya Maran is set to be one of India’s most powerful businesswomen in the years ahead.
