Kavya Maran: Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team SRH & Her Rs 400+ Crore Net Worth

Kavya Maran is a rising business mogul who has taken the cricketing world by storm. As the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), she plays a pivotal role in the team's management, IPL auctions, and Sun Group's expanding sports empire. With an impressive educational background and a net worth exceeding Rs 400 crore, she is a force to be reckoned with in the media and sports industries. Here's a deep dive into her journey, achievements, and the fortune she has built.