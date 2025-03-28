Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878586https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/kavya-maran-top-10-unknown-facts-about-srh-owner-from-boyfriend-to-net-worth-in-2025-in-pics-2878586
NewsPhotosKavya Maran: Top 10 Unknown Facts About SRH Owner; From Boyfriend To Net Worth In 2025 - In Pics
photoDetails

Kavya Maran: Top 10 Unknown Facts About SRH Owner; From Boyfriend To Net Worth In 2025 - In Pics

Kavya Maran, the glamorous and passionate owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has become a fan favorite in the IPL. Whether it’s her infectious energy in the stands, her business acumen, or the mystery surrounding her personal life, Kavya is always in the spotlight. From her rumored relationship with music sensation Anirudh Ravichander to her staggering net worth and growing cricket empire, here are 10 fascinating facts about the SRH owner that you probably didn’t know!

Updated:Mar 28, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Is Kavya Maran Dating Anirudh Ravichander? The Truth Revealed

1/11
1. Is Kavya Maran Dating Anirudh Ravichander? The Truth Revealed

Rumours linking SRH owner Kavya Maran with music composer Anirudh Ravichander have taken the internet by storm. However, sources close to Anirudh have denied any romantic involvement, stating they are just good friends.

Follow Us

2. Kavya Maran’s IPL 2025 Presence – The Face of SRH’s Passion

2/11
2. Kavya Maran’s IPL 2025 Presence – The Face of SRH’s Passion

A true cricket enthusiast, Kavya Maran is a regular presence at SRH matches, cheering passionately for her team. Her energetic celebrations have made her one of the most talked-about IPL figures.

Follow Us

3. Kavya Maran’s Family – The Legacy of the Sun Group

3/11
3. Kavya Maran’s Family – The Legacy of the Sun Group

Born to media moguls Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, Kavya hails from a powerful family. Her father is the chairman of Sun Group, while her mother is one of India’s highest-paid female CEOs.

Follow Us

4. Kavya Maran’s Education – A Business Brain Behind SRH’s Success

4/11
4. Kavya Maran’s Education – A Business Brain Behind SRH’s Success

She pursued a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai, before completing an MBA at Warwick Business School, UK. Her strong business acumen plays a key role in SRH’s growth.

Follow Us

5. Kavya Maran’s Net Worth in 2025 – A Rising Business Tycoon

5/11
5. Kavya Maran’s Net Worth in 2025 – A Rising Business Tycoon

As of 2025, Kavya Maran’s net worth is estimated at $50 million (₹429 crores). Her father, Kalanithi Maran, remains one of Tamil Nadu’s wealthiest personalities with a net worth of ₹19,000 crores.

Follow Us

6. Expanding Beyond IPL – Kavya Maran’s Global Cricket Investments

6/11
6. Expanding Beyond IPL – Kavya Maran’s Global Cricket Investments

Kavya Maran isn’t just focused on IPL. She owns Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in South Africa’s SA20 League and has also acquired a 49% stake in Northern Superchargers in The Hundred League.

Follow Us

7. Kavya Maran’s Car Collection – A Taste for Luxury

7/11
7. Kavya Maran’s Car Collection – A Taste for Luxury

She owns some of the most luxurious cars, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB (₹12.2 crore), Bentley Bentayga EWB (₹6 crore), and BMW i7 – a blend of power and sophistication.

Follow Us

8. SRH’s IPL 2025 Performance Under Kavya Maran’s Leadership

8/11
8. SRH’s IPL 2025 Performance Under Kavya Maran’s Leadership

Under her watch, SRH started IPL 2025 with a bang, scoring a record 286 runs in their opening game against Rajasthan Royals and securing a 44-run victory, signalling a strong campaign ahead.

Follow Us

9. SRH’s IPL Title History – Can Kavya Maran Lead Them to Glory Again?

9/11
9. SRH’s IPL Title History – Can Kavya Maran Lead Them to Glory Again?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first IPL title in 2016 and finished as runners-up in IPL 2024. With Pat Cummins at the helm, fans are hopeful for a championship run in 2025.

 

Follow Us

10. The Future of Kavya Maran – What’s Next for the SRH Owner?

10/11
10. The Future of Kavya Maran – What’s Next for the SRH Owner?

With her growing influence in sports and media, Kavya Maran is poised to become one of India’s top business leaders. Will she expand her sports empire further? Only time will tell!

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Kavya MaranKavya Maran SRH ownerwho is Kavya MaranKavya Maran net worth 2025Kavya Maran boyfriendis Kavya Maran dating Anirudh RavichanderKavya Maran IPL 2025Kavya Maran personal lifeKavya Maran biographyKavya Maran family backgroundKavya Maran ageKavya Maran educationKavya Maran careerKavya Maran father Kalanithi MaranSunrisers Hyderabad ownerSRH team owner 2025Kavya Maran business venturesIPL 2025 newsSunrisers Hyderabad IPL journeyKavya Maran investmentsKavya Maran car collectionAnirudh Ravichander dating rumorsIPL 2025 trending newsSRH latest updatesIPL team owners net worthIPL 2025 match scheduleSunrisers Hyderabad squad 2025Kavya Maran success storyKavya Maran lifestyleIPL 2025 viral moments
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Theatre Day 2025
World Theatre Day 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Rajkummar Rao, Actors Who Began Their Journey On Stage Before Global Stardom
camera icon7
title
Hurun Global Rich List 2025: These 34-Year-Olds Are India’s Youngest Billionaires With Rs 8,643 Crore
camera icon10
title
Richest people in the world in 2025
World's Top 10 Richest People In Hurun Rich List 2025: No Indian In Top 10, Elon Musk At Top With $420 Billion
camera icon7
title
Most Successful Openers In IPL History
From Virat Kohli To KL Rahul To Chris Gayle: List Of Most Successful Openers In IPL History
camera icon11
title
10 safest countries in the world
10 Safest Countries In The World Where You Can Roam Alone Whole Night Without Fear
NEWS ON ONE CLICK