Kavya Maran: Top 10 Unknown Facts About SRH Owner; From Boyfriend To Net Worth In 2025 - In Pics
Kavya Maran, the glamorous and passionate owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has become a fan favorite in the IPL. Whether it’s her infectious energy in the stands, her business acumen, or the mystery surrounding her personal life, Kavya is always in the spotlight. From her rumored relationship with music sensation Anirudh Ravichander to her staggering net worth and growing cricket empire, here are 10 fascinating facts about the SRH owner that you probably didn’t know!
1. Is Kavya Maran Dating Anirudh Ravichander? The Truth Revealed
Rumours linking SRH owner Kavya Maran with music composer Anirudh Ravichander have taken the internet by storm. However, sources close to Anirudh have denied any romantic involvement, stating they are just good friends.
2. Kavya Maran’s IPL 2025 Presence – The Face of SRH’s Passion
A true cricket enthusiast, Kavya Maran is a regular presence at SRH matches, cheering passionately for her team. Her energetic celebrations have made her one of the most talked-about IPL figures.
3. Kavya Maran’s Family – The Legacy of the Sun Group
Born to media moguls Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, Kavya hails from a powerful family. Her father is the chairman of Sun Group, while her mother is one of India’s highest-paid female CEOs.
4. Kavya Maran’s Education – A Business Brain Behind SRH’s Success
She pursued a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai, before completing an MBA at Warwick Business School, UK. Her strong business acumen plays a key role in SRH’s growth.
5. Kavya Maran’s Net Worth in 2025 – A Rising Business Tycoon
As of 2025, Kavya Maran’s net worth is estimated at $50 million (₹429 crores). Her father, Kalanithi Maran, remains one of Tamil Nadu’s wealthiest personalities with a net worth of ₹19,000 crores.
6. Expanding Beyond IPL – Kavya Maran’s Global Cricket Investments
Kavya Maran isn’t just focused on IPL. She owns Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in South Africa’s SA20 League and has also acquired a 49% stake in Northern Superchargers in The Hundred League.
7. Kavya Maran’s Car Collection – A Taste for Luxury
She owns some of the most luxurious cars, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB (₹12.2 crore), Bentley Bentayga EWB (₹6 crore), and BMW i7 – a blend of power and sophistication.
8. SRH’s IPL 2025 Performance Under Kavya Maran’s Leadership
Under her watch, SRH started IPL 2025 with a bang, scoring a record 286 runs in their opening game against Rajasthan Royals and securing a 44-run victory, signalling a strong campaign ahead.
9. SRH’s IPL Title History – Can Kavya Maran Lead Them to Glory Again?
Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first IPL title in 2016 and finished as runners-up in IPL 2024. With Pat Cummins at the helm, fans are hopeful for a championship run in 2025.
10. The Future of Kavya Maran – What’s Next for the SRH Owner?
With her growing influence in sports and media, Kavya Maran is poised to become one of India’s top business leaders. Will she expand her sports empire further? Only time will tell!
