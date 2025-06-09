Kerala Bhagyathara BT 6 Lottery Result Today 09-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 09-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 09, 2025, is announced now live at 2 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-6' lottery draw.
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 6 Lottery Result DECLARED
The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-6 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-6 lottery is out.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- BO 420044
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 75 Lakh
Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- BW 419096
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 1 Lakh
Third Prize Winners: BN 454940 BO 333592 BP 823451 BR 310376 BS 468746 BT 308741 BU 178240 BV 576790 BW 209062 BX 524272 BY 107217 BZ 440112
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0977 1005 2022 3721 4225 4422 4819 5261 5847 6533 6806 7697 7804 8572 8728 8979 9133 9711
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 1,000
0051 0282 1280 1864 1948 2219 3139 3772 3775 3888 3899 3994 4067 4175 4297 4955 5080 5137 5357 5436 5466 5875 6383 6756 6996 7623 7697 7882 9025 9192
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: RS 500
0001 0131 0199 0202 0374 0423 0450 0558 0618 0633 0814 0820 0823 0855 0990 1027 1126 1165 1200 1207 1236 1254 1355 1399 1522 1527 1723 1878 2071 2165 2260 2559 2634 2671 2856 2916 2986 3201 3229 3257 3389 3410 3528 3538 3585 3859 3971 4051 4057 4094 4199 4565 4638 4673 4826 4900 4953 5095 5107 5113 5393 5429 5434 5456 5467 5470 5947 6066 6171 6296 6622 6625 6639 6729 7189 7326 7470 7565 7579 7582 7608 7747 7763 7885 8056 8122 8163 8213 8235 8290 8363 8374 8577 8674 8717 8738 9068 9081 9124 9232 9363 9441 9494 9558 9564 9606 9887 9919
Trending Photos