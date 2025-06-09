Advertisement
NewsPhotosKerala Bhagyathara BT 6 Lottery Result Today 09-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 6 Lottery Result Today 09-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 09-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 09, 2025, is announced now live at 2 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-6' lottery draw.

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 6 Lottery Result DECLARED

The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-6 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-6 lottery is out. 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- BO 420044  

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 75 Lakh

Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- BW 419096  

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 1 Lakh

Third Prize Winners: BN 454940  BO 333592  BP 823451  BR 310376  BS 468746  BT 308741  BU 178240  BV 576790  BW 209062  BX 524272  BY 107217  BZ 440112

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0977  1005  2022  3721  4225  4422  4819  5261  5847  6533  6806  7697  7804  8572  8728  8979  9133  9711  

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 1,000

0051  0282  1280  1864  1948  2219  3139  3772  3775  3888  3899  3994  4067  4175  4297  4955  5080  5137  5357  5436  5466  5875  6383  6756  6996  7623  7697  7882  9025  9192  

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: RS 500

0001  0131  0199  0202  0374  0423  0450  0558  0618  0633  0814  0820  0823  0855  0990  1027  1126  1165  1200  1207  1236  1254  1355  1399  1522  1527  1723  1878  2071  2165  2260  2559  2634  2671  2856  2916  2986  3201  3229  3257  3389  3410  3528  3538  3585  3859  3971  4051  4057  4094  4199  4565  4638  4673  4826  4900  4953  5095  5107  5113  5393  5429  5434  5456  5467  5470  5947  6066  6171  6296  6622  6625  6639  6729  7189  7326  7470  7565  7579  7582  7608  7747  7763  7885  8056  8122  8163  8213  8235  8290  8363  8374  8577  8674  8717  8738  9068  9081  9124  9232  9363  9441  9494  9558  9564  9606  9887  9919  

