Kerala Bhagyathara BT 6 Lottery Result Today 09-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 09-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 09, 2025, is announced now live at 2 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-6' lottery draw.