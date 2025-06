Kerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-06-2025 OUT: Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

photoDetails

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 23-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 23, 2025 is announced. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-8' lottery draw.