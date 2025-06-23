Advertisement
NewsPhotosKerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-06-2025 OUT: Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-06-2025 OUT: Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 23-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 23, 2025 is announced. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-8' lottery draw.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 8 Lottery Result DECLARED

Kerala Bhagyathara BT 8 Lottery Result DECLARED

The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-8 lottery is out. 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- BZ 709241

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 30,00,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 30,00,000

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winner Numbers- BZ 315412

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winner: BU 222095

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0082  0437  0466  0482  0763  2547  2954  2970  3137  4895  6077  6849  7063  7638  7764  8282  8436  8519  8661  9767  

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 2,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 2,000

Fifth Prize Winners: 2619  3339  4901  6639  8370  8416  

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000

Sixth Prize Winners: 0127  0714  1224  1443  1662  2035  2327  2365  2460  2586  3121  3467  3529  3990  4505  4776  4880  5261  6104  6226  6665  7412  7471  8150  8379  9139  9587  9679  9832  9939  

