Kerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery Result Today 23-06-2025 OUT: Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 23-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the "Bhagyathara BT" draw on Monday, June 23, 2025 is announced. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "BT," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Bhagyathara BT-8' lottery draw.
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 8 Lottery Result DECLARED
The much-anticipated Kerala Bhagyathara BT-8 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The lucky draw for the Bhagyathara BT-8 lottery is out.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- BZ 709241
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 30,00,000
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winner Numbers- BZ 315412
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winner: BU 222095
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0082 0437 0466 0482 0763 2547 2954 2970 3137 4895 6077 6849 7063 7638 7764 8282 8436 8519 8661 9767
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 2,000
Fifth Prize Winners: 2619 3339 4901 6639 8370 8416
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000
Sixth Prize Winners: 0127 0714 1224 1443 1662 2035 2327 2365 2460 2586 3121 3467 3529 3990 4505 4776 4880 5261 6104 6226 6665 7412 7471 8150 8379 9139 9587 9679 9832 9939
