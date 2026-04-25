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NewsPhotosKim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton: Inside the romance that has the whole world talking - Know where it started and Will they marry? - In Pics
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Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton: Inside the romance that has the whole world talking - Know where it started and Will they marry? - In Pics

They are the world's most talked-about new couple. Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship - how it started and where it is headed.

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
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Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton: Inside The Romance That Has The Whole World Talking

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Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton: Inside The Romance That Has The Whole World Talking

They are the world's most talked-about new couple. Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship - how it started and where it is headed.

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How It All Started

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How It All Started

The pair were first linked in late 2024 after being spotted together at multiple high-profile events across Europe and the United States. What began as rumored sightings quickly snowballed into one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings of the year, combining two of the most recognizable names on the planet.

 

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Two Icons, One Power Couple

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Two Icons, One Power Couple

Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The reality television mogul, beauty empire founder and billionaire businesswoman has been a cultural force for nearly two decades. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver of all time, a seven-time World Champion and a global icon both on and off the track. Together, they represent perhaps the most glamorous pairing in contemporary celebrity culture.

 

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The Public Appearances

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The Public Appearances

The couple have been photographed together at some of the world's most exclusive venues, from star-studded gatherings in Los Angeles to glamorous European settings. Each public appearance has sent social media into overdrive, with fans and media outlets dissecting every detail of their outings, outfits and interactions.

 

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The Social Media Frenzy

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The Social Media Frenzy

Few celebrity relationships have generated the kind of online reaction that Kim and Lewis have. Every photograph, every tagged location and every subtle hint on Instagram has been analyzed and shared millions of times over. Their combined social media following runs into the hundreds of millions, meaning even the smallest update reaches a truly global audience within minutes.

 

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Family & Friends React

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Family & Friends React

Those close to both stars have reportedly been supportive of the relationship. Kim's inner circle, including her famously close-knit family, are said to have warmed to the Formula One champion, while Hamilton's friends and teammates have spoken positively about the happiness he has found away from the racetrack. The blending of their two very different but equally iconic worlds has fascinated observers worldwide.

 

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Fashion & Glamour

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Fashion & Glamour

One of the most talked-about aspects of the relationship has been the fashion. Kim, a longtime fixture at Paris Fashion Week and a close collaborator with some of the world's biggest designers, and Lewis, himself a boundary-pushing style icon known for his bold and fearless approach to fashion, have emerged as one of the most visually striking couples in the public eye.

 

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Balancing Fame & Privacy

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Balancing Fame & Privacy

Despite their enormous public profiles, both Kim and Lewis have shown a desire to protect certain aspects of their relationship from the media spotlight. While neither has shied away from being seen together, they have been selective about what they share publicly, striking a balance between their unavoidable public personas and a genuine private life that they appear to guard carefully.

 

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What It Means Culturally

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What It Means Culturally

The Kim and Lewis pairing has sparked broader conversations about celebrity, fame, race, culture and the nature of modern relationships played out under the most intense public scrutiny imaginable. For many fans, their relationship represents something genuinely refreshing two hugely successful individuals finding connection across very different worlds, industries and experiences.

 

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What Comes Next

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What Comes Next

As IPL 2026 dominates sports headlines and Lewis prepares for another grueling Formula One season, the world will be watching closely to see how this relationship develops. With Kim's business empire continuing to expand and Lewis chasing further glory on the track, one thing is certain, wherever these two go next, the world will be paying attention.

 

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