KKR Complete Squad After IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Pathirana Lead Kolkata’s Power Rebuild - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2997083

The KKR full squad after the IPL 2026 auction reflects a clear, aggressive rebuild driven by smart spending and tactical clarity. With Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana headlining their buys, Kolkata Knight Riders now possess elite all-round depth and a fearsome bowling attack. Value picks like Finn Allen and Tim Seifert strengthen the batting, while the retained core of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Rinku Singh ensures continuity. From spin dominance to death-over solutions, KKR have addressed every weakness, emerging as one of the strongest and most balanced teams ahead of IPL 2026.