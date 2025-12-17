KKR Complete Squad After IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Pathirana Lead Kolkata’s Power Rebuild - In Pics
The KKR full squad after the IPL 2026 auction reflects a clear, aggressive rebuild driven by smart spending and tactical clarity. With Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana headlining their buys, Kolkata Knight Riders now possess elite all-round depth and a fearsome bowling attack. Value picks like Finn Allen and Tim Seifert strengthen the batting, while the retained core of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Rinku Singh ensures continuity. From spin dominance to death-over solutions, KKR have addressed every weakness, emerging as one of the strongest and most balanced teams ahead of IPL 2026.
1) Cameron Green Becomes KKR’s Franchise Game-Changer
KKR shattered records by signing Cameron Green for Rs 25.2 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever. His all-round value finally gives KKR balance across powerplay, middle overs, and death.
2) Pathirana Adds Lethal Pace at the Death
Matheesha Pathirana’s Rs 18 crore signing instantly upgrades KKR’s bowling attack. His slingy action, yorkers, and death-over control make him a match-winner on flat IPL 2026 pitches.
3) Mustafizur Rahman Completes a Fearsome Pace Trio
With Mustafizur Rahman joining Pathirana and Harshit Rana, KKR now boast one of the most varied pace attacks. Cutters, swing, and raw pace cover all match situations.
4) Finn Allen and Tim Seifert Are Auction Steals
KKR quietly won the value game by landing Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at base prices. Both offer explosive opening options, allowing flexibility around Ajinkya Rahane’s anchor role.
5) Batting Core Looks Settled and Deep
From Rahane, Raghuvanshi, and Green to Rinku Singh and Rovman Powell, KKR’s batting lineup finally ticks every box. Power, stability, and finishing depth reduce overdependence on one star.
6) Spin Remains KKR’s Greatest Strength
Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy continue as automatic starters. On slower Indian tracks, this spin duo can choke oppositions, keeping KKR tactically ahead in middle overs.
7) Smart Indian Picks Add Bench Strength
Rahul Tripathi, Akash Deep, Kartik Tyagi, and uncapped buys like Tejasvi Singh strengthen KKR’s Indian core. These picks ensure squad depth across a long IPL 2026 season.
8) Ajinkya Rahane Likely to Continue as Captain
KKR’s auction strategy suggests continuity. Rahane’s calm leadership, paired with experienced heads like Narine and Green, provides stability after recent seasons of transition.
9) KKR Addressed Last Season’s Biggest Gaps
Last year’s issues with death bowling and middle-order inconsistency were clearly targeted. The IPL 2026 auction shows a focused rebuild rather than scattered spending.
10) This Squad Screams Playoff Contenders
On paper, KKR look more complete than most rivals. If overseas stars fire and the spin attack dominates, Kolkata Knight Riders could realistically chase a fourth IPL title.
Kolkata Knight Riders Complete Squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Ankul Roy, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green (25.20 cr), Matheesha Pathirana (18 cr), Mustafizur Rahman (9.20 cr), Tejasvi Singh (3 cr), Finn Allen (2 cr), Tim Seifert (1.50 cr), Rahul Tripathi (75 L), Kartik Tyagi (30 L), Daksh Kamra (30 L), Sarthak Ranjan (30 L), Prashant Solanki (30 L), Akashdeep (1 cr), Rachin Ravindra (2 cr)
