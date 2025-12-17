Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2997098https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/kkr-complete-squad-after-ipl-2026-auction-cameron-green-pathirana-lead-kolkata-s-power-rebuild-in-pics-2997098
NewsPhotosKKR Complete Squad After IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Pathirana Lead Kolkata’s Power Rebuild - In Pics
photoDetails

KKR Complete Squad After IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Pathirana Lead Kolkata’s Power Rebuild - In Pics

The KKR full squad after the IPL 2026 auction reflects a clear, aggressive rebuild driven by smart spending and tactical clarity. With Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana headlining their buys, Kolkata Knight Riders now possess elite all-round depth and a fearsome bowling attack. Value picks like Finn Allen and Tim Seifert strengthen the batting, while the retained core of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Rinku Singh ensures continuity. From spin dominance to death-over solutions, KKR have addressed every weakness, emerging as one of the strongest and most balanced teams ahead of IPL 2026.

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Follow Us

1) Cameron Green Becomes KKR’s Franchise Game-Changer

1/11
1) Cameron Green Becomes KKR’s Franchise Game-Changer

KKR shattered records by signing Cameron Green for Rs 25.2 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player ever. His all-round value finally gives KKR balance across powerplay, middle overs, and death.

Follow Us

2) Pathirana Adds Lethal Pace at the Death

2/11
2) Pathirana Adds Lethal Pace at the Death

Matheesha Pathirana’s Rs 18 crore signing instantly upgrades KKR’s bowling attack. His slingy action, yorkers, and death-over control make him a match-winner on flat IPL 2026 pitches.

Follow Us

3) Mustafizur Rahman Completes a Fearsome Pace Trio

3/11
3) Mustafizur Rahman Completes a Fearsome Pace Trio

With Mustafizur Rahman joining Pathirana and Harshit Rana, KKR now boast one of the most varied pace attacks. Cutters, swing, and raw pace cover all match situations.

Follow Us

4) Finn Allen and Tim Seifert Are Auction Steals

4/11
4) Finn Allen and Tim Seifert Are Auction Steals

KKR quietly won the value game by landing Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at base prices. Both offer explosive opening options, allowing flexibility around Ajinkya Rahane’s anchor role.

Follow Us

5) Batting Core Looks Settled and Deep

5/11
5) Batting Core Looks Settled and Deep

From Rahane, Raghuvanshi, and Green to Rinku Singh and Rovman Powell, KKR’s batting lineup finally ticks every box. Power, stability, and finishing depth reduce overdependence on one star.

Follow Us

6) Spin Remains KKR’s Greatest Strength

6/11
6) Spin Remains KKR’s Greatest Strength

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy continue as automatic starters. On slower Indian tracks, this spin duo can choke oppositions, keeping KKR tactically ahead in middle overs.

Follow Us

7) Smart Indian Picks Add Bench Strength

7/11
7) Smart Indian Picks Add Bench Strength

Rahul Tripathi, Akash Deep, Kartik Tyagi, and uncapped buys like Tejasvi Singh strengthen KKR’s Indian core. These picks ensure squad depth across a long IPL 2026 season.

Follow Us

8) Ajinkya Rahane Likely to Continue as Captain

8/11
8) Ajinkya Rahane Likely to Continue as Captain

KKR’s auction strategy suggests continuity. Rahane’s calm leadership, paired with experienced heads like Narine and Green, provides stability after recent seasons of transition.

Follow Us

9) KKR Addressed Last Season’s Biggest Gaps

9/11
9) KKR Addressed Last Season’s Biggest Gaps

Last year’s issues with death bowling and middle-order inconsistency were clearly targeted. The IPL 2026 auction shows a focused rebuild rather than scattered spending.

Follow Us

10) This Squad Screams Playoff Contenders

10/11
10) This Squad Screams Playoff Contenders

On paper, KKR look more complete than most rivals. If overseas stars fire and the spin attack dominates, Kolkata Knight Riders could realistically chase a fourth IPL title.

 

Follow Us

Kolkata Knight Riders Complete Squad

11/11
Kolkata Knight Riders Complete Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Ankul Roy, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green (25.20 cr), Matheesha Pathirana (18 cr), Mustafizur Rahman (9.20 cr), Tejasvi Singh (3 cr), Finn Allen (2 cr), Tim Seifert (1.50 cr), Rahul Tripathi (75 L), Kartik Tyagi (30 L), Daksh Kamra (30 L), Sarthak Ranjan (30 L), Prashant Solanki (30 L), Akashdeep (1 cr), Rachin Ravindra (2 cr)

Follow Us
KKR full squad IPL 2026Kolkata Knight Riders squad 2026KKR auction picks 2026IPL 2026 KKR players listCameron Green KKR priceMatheesha Pathirana KKRMustafizur Rahman IPL 2026KKR strongest team IPL 2026KKR probable playing XI 2026KKR bowling attack IPL 2026KKR batting lineup 2026IPL 2026 auction KKR analysisKKR overseas players 2026kkr Retained Players listKKR mini auction 2026KKR team balance IPL 2026Kolkata Knight Riders full squadKKR captain IPL 2026KKR spin attack Narine VarunKKR playoff chances 2026KKR new signings IPL 2026IPL 2026 team comparison KKRKKR death bowling IPL 2026KKR opening options 2026KKR middle order strengthKKR title contenders 2026KKR auction strategy analysisKKR best buys IPL 2026KKR squad depth 2026IPL 2026 KKR news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026: Full Squads Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC, SRH - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Cameron Green
Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 Auction
Meet Most Expensive Uncapped Players Ever In IPL History; Two Stars Combined Got Higher Than Rishabh Pant In 2026: From Prashant Veer To Avesh Khan : Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Tourist place visa free
World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026 - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally