KKR IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Be Retained And Released Ahead Of The Auction?


KKR IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Be Retained And Released Ahead Of The Auction?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set for a major squad overhaul ahead of IPL 2026 after a disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing eighth. Under new coach Abhishek Nayar, KKR may release underperforming stars like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to free up funds for the IPL 2026 auction. Core players such as Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to be retained, while the franchise targets game-changers like Cameron Green, Ben Duckett, and possibly Mitchell Starc. Fans can expect strategic retentions, high-profile releases, and exciting new signings as KKR aims to reclaim their winning legacy in IPL 2026.

Updated:Nov 12, 2025, 08:57 AM IST
1. KKR Eyes Major Overhaul Under Abhishek Nayar

1/11
1. KKR Eyes Major Overhaul Under Abhishek Nayar

 

After finishing eighth in IPL 2025, KKR plans a strategic rebuild under new coach Abhishek Nayar, focusing on fresh talent, a stronger middle order, and a balanced foreign core to restore past glory.

2. Andre Russell’s IPL 2026 Future Uncertain

2/11
2. Andre Russell’s IPL 2026 Future Uncertain

 

KKR legend Andre Russell struggled in IPL 2025, scoring 167 runs at 18.56 and taking 8 wickets with an economy over 11. The franchise may release him to invest in a younger all-rounder.

3. Ramandeep Singh Could Be Part of Release List

3/11
3. Ramandeep Singh Could Be Part of Release List

 

Ramandeep Singh’s batting inconsistency may see him released, despite his athleticism and sharp fielding, as KKR seeks a dependable middle-order finisher for IPL 2026.

4. Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine Likely Retained

4/11
4. Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine Likely Retained

 

Core players Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine are expected to stay, providing continuity, spin options, and experienced firepower in both domestic and overseas lineups.

5. Foreign Core Under Scrutiny

5/11
5. Foreign Core Under Scrutiny

 

KKR’s foreign stars like Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, and Rovman Powell underperformed. Releasing them could free up funds to target versatile international players in IPL 2026.

6. Venkatesh Iyer Release Likely After Poor Form

6/11
6. Venkatesh Iyer Release Likely After Poor Form

 

After scoring just 142 runs in IPL 2025 despite a huge 23.75 crore price tag, Venkatesh Iyer is a probable release candidate to optimize the auction purse and rebuild KKR’s all-round options.

7. Ajinkya Rahane’s Role in Doubt

7/11
7. Ajinkya Rahane’s Role in Doubt

Rahane’s age and performance may prompt KKR to consider a new captaincy candidate or a younger middle-order batter to align with Nayar’s long-term vision for IPL 2026.

8. Big Auction Targets: Cameron Green & Ben Duckett

8/11
8. Big Auction Targets: Cameron Green & Ben Duckett

 

KKR is likely to chase game-changers like Cameron Green for all-round impact and Ben Duckett as a wicketkeeper-batter, addressing previous season’s weaknesses in powerplay and finishing overs.

9. Mitchell Starc Reunion Could Be on Cards

9/11
9. Mitchell Starc Reunion Could Be on Cards

 

KKR fans may witness Mitchell Starc return, having been pivotal in their 2024 IPL triumph. His pace and experience could strengthen the bowling attack for a title challenge.

10. Strategic Release List for IPL 2026

10/11
10. Strategic Release List for IPL 2026

 

Players on the potential release list include Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Ajinkya Rahane, Chetan Sakariya, and Anukul Roy. Strategic moves will free funds for top auction buys.

11/11
