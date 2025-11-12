KKR IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Be Retained And Released Ahead Of The Auction?

photoDetails

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set for a major squad overhaul ahead of IPL 2026 after a disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing eighth. Under new coach Abhishek Nayar, KKR may release underperforming stars like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to free up funds for the IPL 2026 auction. Core players such as Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to be retained, while the franchise targets game-changers like Cameron Green, Ben Duckett, and possibly Mitchell Starc. Fans can expect strategic retentions, high-profile releases, and exciting new signings as KKR aims to reclaim their winning legacy in IPL 2026.