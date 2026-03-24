Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3029834https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/kkr-ipl-2026-schedule-full-fixtures-match-dates-timings-venues-and-squad-details-3029834
NewsPhotosKKR IPL 2026 schedule: Full fixtures, match dates, timings, venues and squad details
photoDetails

KKR IPL 2026 schedule: Full fixtures, match dates, timings, venues and squad details

Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 schedule for the opening phase has been announced, with matches from March 29 to April 9. KKR will play four games, including three at Eden Gardens, offering a strong opportunity to build early momentum. The season begins with a challenging clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. With major leadership changes after their 2024 title win, KKR enter IPL 2026 in transition but retain a powerful squad featuring Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy. Early results in these fixtures could play a decisive role in shaping KKR’s playoff chances this season.

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Strong home advantage early in the season

1/8
1. Strong home advantage early in the season

KKR will play three out of four matches at Eden Gardens, giving them a chance to build early momentum in IPL 2026 with familiar conditions and strong crowd backing. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Tough opener against Mumbai Indians away

2/8
2. Tough opener against Mumbai Indians away

Starting against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede presents an immediate high-pressure challenge, testing KKR’s balance and new combinations right at the beginning of their IPL 2026 campaign. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Leadership vacuum after major exits

3/8
3. Leadership vacuum after major exits

The departures of Shreyas Iyer, Chandrakant Pandit, and Gautam Gambhir mark a significant transition phase, raising questions around leadership stability and dressing room dynamics this season. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Overseas core remains explosive and versatile

4/8
4. Overseas core remains explosive and versatile

With players like Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, and Rachin Ravindra, KKR retain a strong overseas core capable of contributing across departments, especially in spin-friendly home conditions. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Rinku Singh’s role as finisher becomes crucial

5/8
5. Rinku Singh’s role as finisher becomes crucial

Rinku Singh will again be central to KKR’s lower-order strategy, especially in tight chases, making his consistency a defining factor in their IPL 2026 campaign. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Varun Chakravarthy leads spin attack at Eden Gardens

6/8
6. Varun Chakravarthy leads spin attack at Eden Gardens

On Kolkata’s turning tracks, Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin will be critical, particularly during middle overs where KKR traditionally control matches. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. KKR's schedule

7/8
7. KKR's schedule

March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai - 7.30 pm

April 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata - 7.30 pm

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata - 7.30 pm

April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata - 7.30 pm

Follow Us

8. KKR's Squad

8/8
8. KKR's Squad

Overseas players: Cameron Green (Australia), Rovman Powell (West Indies), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka), Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Indian players: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Anukul Roy, Daksh Kamra, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakravarthy, Akash Deep, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora

 

 

Follow Us
KKR IPL 2026 scheduleKolkata Knight Riders fixtures 2026KKR match list IPL 2026IPL 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MS Dhoni
Captains to win most titles in T20 cricket history: MS Dhoni at top, Rohit Sharma at 2nd; DJ Bravo at...; check full list
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Playing XI and Impact Sub for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics
camera icon11
title
World's happiest countries
World's 10 most happiest countries: No major Asian nation on the list; Finland leads - Check rankings
camera icon12
title
life changing books
9 life-changing books that will transform your perspective forever
camera icon9
title
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani at 50: From no car or house to highest-paid TV actress in India - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star's success journey