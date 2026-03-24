KKR IPL 2026 schedule: Full fixtures, match dates, timings, venues and squad details
Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 schedule for the opening phase has been announced, with matches from March 29 to April 9. KKR will play four games, including three at Eden Gardens, offering a strong opportunity to build early momentum. The season begins with a challenging clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. With major leadership changes after their 2024 title win, KKR enter IPL 2026 in transition but retain a powerful squad featuring Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy. Early results in these fixtures could play a decisive role in shaping KKR’s playoff chances this season.
1. Strong home advantage early in the season
KKR will play three out of four matches at Eden Gardens, giving them a chance to build early momentum in IPL 2026 with familiar conditions and strong crowd backing. Photo Credit - X
2. Tough opener against Mumbai Indians away
Starting against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede presents an immediate high-pressure challenge, testing KKR’s balance and new combinations right at the beginning of their IPL 2026 campaign. Photo Credit - X
3. Leadership vacuum after major exits
The departures of Shreyas Iyer, Chandrakant Pandit, and Gautam Gambhir mark a significant transition phase, raising questions around leadership stability and dressing room dynamics this season. Photo Credit - X
4. Overseas core remains explosive and versatile
With players like Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, and Rachin Ravindra, KKR retain a strong overseas core capable of contributing across departments, especially in spin-friendly home conditions. Photo Credit - X
5. Rinku Singh’s role as finisher becomes crucial
Rinku Singh will again be central to KKR’s lower-order strategy, especially in tight chases, making his consistency a defining factor in their IPL 2026 campaign. Photo Credit - X
6. Varun Chakravarthy leads spin attack at Eden Gardens
On Kolkata’s turning tracks, Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin will be critical, particularly during middle overs where KKR traditionally control matches. Photo Credit - X
7. KKR's schedule
March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai - 7.30 pm
April 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata - 7.30 pm
April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata - 7.30 pm
April 9: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata - 7.30 pm
8. KKR's Squad
Overseas players: Cameron Green (Australia), Rovman Powell (West Indies), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka), Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)
Indian players: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Anukul Roy, Daksh Kamra, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakravarthy, Akash Deep, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora
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