KKR IPL 2026 schedule: Full fixtures, match dates, timings, venues and squad details

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Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 schedule for the opening phase has been announced, with matches from March 29 to April 9. KKR will play four games, including three at Eden Gardens, offering a strong opportunity to build early momentum. The season begins with a challenging clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. With major leadership changes after their 2024 title win, KKR enter IPL 2026 in transition but retain a powerful squad featuring Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy. Early results in these fixtures could play a decisive role in shaping KKR’s playoff chances this season.