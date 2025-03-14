Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2872115https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/kkr-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2025-match-against-rcb-ajinkya-rahane-as-captain-venkatesh-iyer-to-bat-at-2872115
NewsPhotosKKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RCB: Ajinkya Rahane As Captain, Venkatesh Iyer To Bat At... KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RCB: Ajinkya Rahane As Captain, Venkatesh Iyer To Bat At...
photoDetails

KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RCB: Ajinkya Rahane As Captain, Venkatesh Iyer To Bat At...

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Three times champions KKR will look to defend their title under a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane, who has played for the franchise in the past.

Here's KKR's predicted playing XI for IPL 2025 Match vs RCB:

Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Sunil Narine

1/12
1. Sunil Narine

West Indies star Sunil Narine was very successful as an opener for KKR in IPL 2024. He is likely to continue as opener for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 season and is set to open the innings against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. Apart from his batting, Narine will be lethal with his spin as well.  

Follow Us

2. Quinton de Kock

2/12
2. Quinton de Kock

South Africa batter Quinton de Kock is likely to open the innings for KKR alongside Sunil Narine in the IPL 2025 Match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. It will be a new opening pair for KKR. 

Follow Us

3. Ajinkya Rahane

3/12
3. Ajinkya Rahane

Veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who has been appointed as the new skipper of the KKR, is likely to bat at No. 3 in the IPL 2025 Match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata.    

Follow Us

4. Venkatesh Iyer

4/12
4. Venkatesh Iyer

KKR spent record-breaking Rs 23.75 crore to buy Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed batter is likely to bat at No. 4 for KKR in IPL 2025 season.  

Follow Us

5. Andre Russell

5/12
5. Andre Russell

Destructive West Indies batter Andre Russell is likely to bat at No. 5 for KKR against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. Apart from his batting, Russell will also bowl crucial overs for the defending champions in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.  

Follow Us

6. Rinku Singh

6/12
6. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, who is well known for hitting five sixes in an over in IPL, is likely to play the finisher's role for KKR at No. 6 during their IPL 2025 clash against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. His knocks can decide the fate of KKR during IPL 2025 season.  

Follow Us

7. Ramandeep Singh

7/12
7. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh will give that perfect balance to KKR with both bat and ball along with his superb fielding. He is likely to bat at No. 7 spot to give some quick-fire runs to KKR against RCB and will bowl a few overs as well.  

Follow Us

8. Harshit Rana

8/12
8. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana, who recently made India debut in all three formats, is set to play a crucial role for KKR with the ball in the IPL 2025 season. It will be interesting to see how he performs against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata.

 

Follow Us

9. Anrich Nortje

9/12
9. Anrich Nortje

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje is all set to lead KKR bowling line-up during the IPL 2025 clash against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata.  

Follow Us

10. Mayank Markande

10/12
10. Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande, who has played for multiple teams in the past, is set to play a crucial role for KKR in the IPL 2025 clash against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata with his spin bowling.

 

Follow Us

11. Varun Chakaravarthy

11/12
11. Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy will play an integral role for KKR in their IPL 2025 match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata with his mystery spin. Chakaravarthy has done well for KKR in the last few seasons and was a match-winner for India in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.  

Follow Us

12. Impact Player

12/12
12. Impact Player

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to use Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Vaibhav Arora as their Impact Player in the IPL 2025 match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. 

Follow Us
KKRKolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders playing xiKKR Playing XIKKR Predicted Playing XIIPLIPL 2025Shreyas Iyer KKRGautam Gambhir KKRKKR Predicted Playing XI IPL 2025KKR IPL titlesSunil Narine KKRSunil Narine IPL RecordsQuinton de Kockajinkya rahane kkrAjinkya Rahane IPL 2025Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincyVenkatesh IyerVenkatesh Iyer KKR Venkatesh Iyer IPL 2025Rinku Singhrinku singh kkrAndre RussellAndre Russell KKRAndre Russell IPL RecordsRamandeep SinghHarshit RanaHarshit Rana KKRVarun ChakaravarthyVarun Chakaravarthy KKRVarun Chakaravarthy IPL 2025Angkrish RaghuvanshiAngkrish Raghuvanshi KKRVaibhav AroraAnrich NortjeKKR titles
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Friday OTT releases
From Vanvaas To Moana 2: 7 New OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Holi Weekend
camera icon12
title
LSG
LSG's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025: Mitch Marsh As Opener, Rishabh Pant To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
Players Who Can Be The X Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025
From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Abhishek Sharma: List Of Players Who Can Be The X-Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025
camera icon7
title
Geetansha Sood
Meet Woman, Wife Of One Of India’s Youngest Billionaires, Visited PM Modi Because…, She Is Director Of…
camera icon7
title
IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: 7 Players With Most Wickets In IPL History
NEWS ON ONE CLICK