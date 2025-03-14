KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RCB: Ajinkya Rahane As Captain, Venkatesh Iyer To Bat At...
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. Three times champions KKR will look to defend their title under a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane, who has played for the franchise in the past.
Here's KKR's predicted playing XI for IPL 2025 Match vs RCB:
1. Sunil Narine
West Indies star Sunil Narine was very successful as an opener for KKR in IPL 2024. He is likely to continue as opener for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 season and is set to open the innings against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. Apart from his batting, Narine will be lethal with his spin as well.
2. Quinton de Kock
South Africa batter Quinton de Kock is likely to open the innings for KKR alongside Sunil Narine in the IPL 2025 Match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. It will be a new opening pair for KKR.
3. Ajinkya Rahane
Veteran Ajinkya Rahane, who has been appointed as the new skipper of the KKR, is likely to bat at No. 3 in the IPL 2025 Match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata.
4. Venkatesh Iyer
KKR spent record-breaking Rs 23.75 crore to buy Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed batter is likely to bat at No. 4 for KKR in IPL 2025 season.
5. Andre Russell
Destructive West Indies batter Andre Russell is likely to bat at No. 5 for KKR against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. Apart from his batting, Russell will also bowl crucial overs for the defending champions in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
6. Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh, who is well known for hitting five sixes in an over in IPL, is likely to play the finisher's role for KKR at No. 6 during their IPL 2025 clash against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata. His knocks can decide the fate of KKR during IPL 2025 season.
7. Ramandeep Singh
Ramandeep Singh will give that perfect balance to KKR with both bat and ball along with his superb fielding. He is likely to bat at No. 7 spot to give some quick-fire runs to KKR against RCB and will bowl a few overs as well.
8. Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana, who recently made India debut in all three formats, is set to play a crucial role for KKR with the ball in the IPL 2025 season. It will be interesting to see how he performs against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata.
9. Anrich Nortje
South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje is all set to lead KKR bowling line-up during the IPL 2025 clash against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata.
10. Mayank Markande
Mayank Markande, who has played for multiple teams in the past, is set to play a crucial role for KKR in the IPL 2025 clash against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata with his spin bowling.
11. Varun Chakaravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy will play an integral role for KKR in their IPL 2025 match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata with his mystery spin. Chakaravarthy has done well for KKR in the last few seasons and was a match-winner for India in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.
12. Impact Player
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to use Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Vaibhav Arora as their Impact Player in the IPL 2025 match against RCB on March 22 in Kolkata.
