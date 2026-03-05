KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Finn Allen to open, Cameron Green at No. 4; suspense continues over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check full lineup
With the 2026 IPL season fast approaching, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have undergone a significant transformation. After a major squad overhaul and the departure of franchise legend Andre Russell (who has transitioned into a "power coach" role), KKR looks vastly different. Under the new leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar, the team has shifted its strategy toward a mix of explosive international talent and a robust Indian core.
The three-times IPL champions dominated the 2026 auction by signing Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore. However, the KKR bowling department has hit a sudden snag with key pace bowlers Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana, and Mustafizur Rahman unavailable or absent.
Here is the predicted Playing XI for KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season:
1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)
Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. Allen is in red-hot form for New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: BlackCaps/KKR)
2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)
Captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be opening partner of Finn Allen for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While questions remain about his T20 strike rate, Rahane's role will be to anchor with others playing aggressively around him. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of the finds of previous seasons, is expected to lock down the No. 3 spot for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His technique against spin as well as pace makes him vital for KKR at Eden Gardens. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Cameron Green
Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at No. 4 is likely to be the linchpin of KKR lineup during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Green offers the structural integrity KKR often lacked; he can stabilize a collapse or bully bowlers in the middle overs, effectively replacing Venkatesh Iyer's former role but with a higher ceiling. (Pic credit: KKR)
5. Rinku Singh
At No. 5 is the crowd favorite, Rinku Singh, who has been the backbone of KKR in the last few IPL seasons. With Andre Russell gone, Rinku is no longer just the "finisher" - he is the senior batter of the lower order. The onus is on him to control the innings as well as do the finisher's role in death overs in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell, the West Indian power-hitter, is set to provide late-innings carnage for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He can bowl a few key overs as well. (Pic credit: KKR)
7. Ramandeep Singh
Ramandeep Singh who is the utility all-rounder for KKR is likely to bat at No. 7 in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His improved power-hitting and gun fielding make him a valuable asset for KKR. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine, the mystery spinner will control the middle overs while chipping in as a pinch-hitter lower down for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Narine has been one of the biggest match winners for KKR in the last one decade or so. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy pairs perfectly with Sunil Narine to form one of the IPL's best spin tandems. Varun is going to be one of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Vaibhav Arora
In absence of key pacers, Vaibhav Arora will have added responsibility in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team with the ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Vaibhav has produced superb performances for KKR in the past few seasons. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Akash Deep
In absence of injured Harshit Rana, Indian pacer Akash Deep is likely to partner with Vaibhav Arora to handle the new ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Akash Deep, bought for Rs 1 crore, brings international experience and consistency. (Pic credit: IANS/KKR)
12. Umran Malik (Impact Player)
Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was likely to be an Impact Player option for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, his injury has created trouble for KKR ahead of the upcoming season. In absence of Pathirana, KKR lacks raw pace. Bringing in Umran Malik as an Impact Sub during the bowling innings is the most likely move for the side in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: KKR)
