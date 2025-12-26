KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Finn Allen To Open, Rinku Singh At No. 5 Spot, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Player, Cameron Green To Bat At...

photoDetails

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16 reshaped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad dramatically. Having entered the IPL 2026 auction with the largest purse of Rs 64.3 crore, the three-time champions KKR flexed their financial muscle to rebuild after a disappointing IPL 2025 season that saw them finish mid-table and release impactful players like Andre Russell (who transitioned to a coaching role) and Venkatesh Iyer.

With the record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore acquisition of Cameron Green and the Rs 18 crore capture of Sri Lankan sensation Matheesha Pathirana, KKR have tried to bolster their pace-bowling all-rounder depth and death-bowling reliability.

Based on the retained core and the fresh auction buys, here is the predicted strongest Playing XI for the upcoming KKR for IPL 2026 season: