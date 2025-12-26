Advertisement
KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Finn Allen To Open, Rinku Singh At No. 5 Spot, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Player, Cameron Green To Bat At...
KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Finn Allen To Open, Rinku Singh At No. 5 Spot, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Player, Cameron Green To Bat At...

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16 reshaped the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad dramatically. Having entered the IPL 2026 auction with the largest purse of Rs 64.3 crore, the three-time champions KKR flexed their financial muscle to rebuild after a disappointing IPL 2025 season that saw them finish mid-table and release impactful players like Andre Russell (who transitioned to a coaching role) and Venkatesh Iyer.

With the record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore acquisition of Cameron Green and the Rs 18 crore capture of Sri Lankan sensation Matheesha Pathirana, KKR have tried to bolster their pace-bowling all-rounder depth and death-bowling reliability.  

Based on the retained core and the fresh auction buys, here is the predicted strongest Playing XI for the upcoming KKR for IPL 2026 season:

Updated:Dec 26, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)

1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)

Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. (Pic credit: BlackCaps)  

2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)

2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)

Captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be opening partner of Finn Allen for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While questions remain about his T20 strike rate, Rahane's role will be to anchor with others playing aggressively around him. (Pic credit: IANS)  

3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of the finds of previous seasons, is expected to lock down the No. 3 spot for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His technique against spin as well as pace makes him vital for KKR at Eden Gardens. (Pic credit: IANS)  

4. Cameron Green

4. Cameron Green

Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at No. 4 is likely to be the linchpin of KKR lineup during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Green offers the structural integrity KKR often lacked; he can stabilize a collapse or bully bowlers in the middle overs, effectively replacing Venkatesh Iyer's former role but with a higher ceiling. (Pic credit: KKR)  

5. Rinku Singh

5. Rinku Singh

At No. 5 is the crowd favorite, Rinku Singh, who has been the backbone of KKR in the last few IPL seasons. With Andre Russell gone, Rinku is no longer just the "finisher" - he is the senior batter of the lower order. The onus is on him to control the innings as well as do the finisher's role in death overs in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

6. Rovman Powell

6. Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell, the West Indian power-hitter is set to provide late-innings carnage for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: KKR)  

7. Ramandeep Singh

7. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh who is the utility all-rounder for KKR is likely to bat at No. 7 in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His improved power-hitting and gun fielding make him a valuable asset for KKR. (Pic credit: IANS)  

8. Sunil Narine

8. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, the mystery spinner will control the middle overs while chipping in as a pinch-hitter lower down for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Narine has been one of the biggest match winners for KKR in the last one decade or so. (Pic credit: IANS)  

9. Harshit Rana

9. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana, the young Indian pacer is set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) attack with new-ball swing and yorkers in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

10. Varun Chakravarthy

10. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy pairs perfectly with Sunil Narine to form one of the IPL's best spin tandems. Varun is going to be one of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

11. Vaibhav Arora

11. Vaibhav Arora

For the second Indian seamer spot, a toss-up is expected between the retained Vaibhav Arora (swing specialist) and new buy Akash Deep (hit-the-deck bowler), depending on pitch conditions. However, Vaibhav is likely to get the first preference due to his superb performance for KKR in the past few seasons.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

12. Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player)

12. Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player)

Since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is starting with only 3 overseas players in the batting lineup listed above (Allen, Green, Narine), they have the luxury of bringing in Matheesha Pathirana as the Impact Player in the second innings without violating the 4-foreigner rule. (Pic credit: KKR)  

