KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana: Finn Allen as opener, Cameron Green to bat at...; Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi in contention - check full lineup
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the three-time IPL champions, are gearing up for IPL 2026 amid some significant challenges in their pace bowling department. With India pacer Harshit Rana and Akash Deep officially ruled out for the IPL 2026 season and Matheesha Pathirana set to miss the initial phase, the KKR management has been forced to rethink their strategy.
Despite these setbacks, KKR boast a strong core with retained stars like Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ramandeep Singh. Big auction buys including Cameron Green (a massive all-rounder investment) and Finn Allen (explosive overseas opener/wicketkeeper) provide firepower.
In the absence of the three primary pacers, here is the predicted Playing XI of KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season:
1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)
Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. Allen was in red-hot form for New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2026 and will look to continue his heroics with the bat for KKR in IPL 2026. (Pic credit: BlackCaps/KKR)
2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)
Captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be opening partner of Finn Allen for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While questions remain about his T20 strike rate, Rahane's role will be to anchor, with others playing aggressively around him. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of the finds of previous seasons, is expected to lock down the No. 3 spot for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His technique against spin as well as pace makes him vital for KKR at Eden Gardens. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Cameron Green
Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at No. 4 is set to be the linchpin of KKR lineup during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Green offers the structural integrity KKR often lacked; he can stabilize a collapse or bully bowlers in the middle overs, effectively replacing Venkatesh Iyer's former role but with a higher ceiling. (Pic credit: KKR)
5. Rinku Singh
At No. 5 is the crowd favorite, Rinku Singh, who has been the backbone of KKR in the last few IPL seasons. With Andre Russell gone, Rinku is no longer just the "finisher" - he is the senior batter of the lower order. The onus is on him to control the innings as well as do the finisher's role in death overs in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell, the West Indian power-hitter, is set to provide late-innings carnage for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He can bowl a few key overs as well. (Pic credit: KKR)
7. Ramandeep Singh
Ramandeep Singh who is the utility all-rounder for KKR is likely to bat at No. 7 in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His improved power-hitting and gun fielding make him a valuable asset for KKR. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine, the mystery spinner will control the middle overs with the ball while chipping in as a pinch-hitter lower down for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Narine has been one of the biggest match winners for KKR in the last one decade or so. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy pairs perfectly with Sunil Narine to form one of the IPL's best spin tandems. Varun is going to be one of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Vaibhav Arora
In absence of key pacers, Vaibhav Arora will have added responsibility in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team with the ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Vaibhav has produced superb performances for KKR in the past few seasons. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Kartik Tyagi
In absence of injured pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, the role of young India pacer Kartik Tyagi has become significantly more critical than initially expected. While initially seen as a rotation or backup player, Kartik is set to make his debut for Kolkata based franchise and likely to start in the KKR playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Tyagi’s ability to consistently bowl at 140+ kmph and hit hard lengths makes him a primary strike option alongside Vaibhav Arora. (Pic credit: KKR)
12. KKR Impact Player
Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was likely to be an Impact Player option for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, his injury has created trouble for KKR ahead of the upcoming season. In absence of Pathirana, bringing in Umran Malik as an Impact Sub during the bowling innings is the most likely move for the side in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Umran Malik finds himself in a critical "redemption" role for the KKR. After being signed for Rs 75 lakhs in the 2025 mega-auction but missing that season due to injury, KKR has shown faith by retaining him for this year's campaign. (Pic credit: KKR)
Trending Photos