KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana: Finn Allen as opener, Cameron Green to bat at...; Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi in contention - check full lineup

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the three-time IPL champions, are gearing up for IPL 2026 amid some significant challenges in their pace bowling department. With India pacer Harshit Rana and Akash Deep officially ruled out for the IPL 2026 season and Matheesha Pathirana set to miss the initial phase, the KKR management has been forced to rethink their strategy.

Despite these setbacks, KKR boast a strong core with retained stars like Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ramandeep Singh. Big auction buys including Cameron Green (a massive all-rounder investment) and Finn Allen (explosive overseas opener/wicketkeeper) provide firepower.

In the absence of the three primary pacers, here is the predicted Playing XI of KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season: