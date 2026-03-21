Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3029044https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/kkr-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2026-in-absence-of-matheesha-pathirana-harshit-rana-akash-deep-finn-allen-as-opener-cameron-green-to-bat-at-umran-malik-kartik-tyagi-in-contention-check-full-lineup-3029044
NewsPhotosKKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana: Finn Allen as opener, Cameron Green to bat at...; Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi in contention - check full lineup
photoDetails

KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana: Finn Allen as opener, Cameron Green to bat at...; Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi in contention - check full lineup

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the three-time IPL champions, are gearing up for IPL 2026 amid some significant challenges in their pace bowling department. With India pacer Harshit Rana and Akash Deep officially ruled out for the IPL 2026 season and Matheesha Pathirana set to miss the initial phase, the KKR management has been forced to rethink their strategy.

Despite these setbacks, KKR boast a strong core with retained stars like Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ramandeep Singh. Big auction buys including Cameron Green (a massive all-rounder investment) and Finn Allen (explosive overseas opener/wicketkeeper) provide firepower. 

In the absence of the three primary pacers, here is the predicted Playing XI of KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season:

Updated:Mar 21, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)

1/12
1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)

Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. Allen was in red-hot form for New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2026 and will look to continue his heroics with the bat for KKR in IPL 2026.  (Pic credit: BlackCaps/KKR)    

Follow Us

2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)

2/12
2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)

Captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be opening partner of Finn Allen for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While questions remain about his T20 strike rate, Rahane's role will be to anchor, with others playing aggressively around him. (Pic credit: IANS)      

 

Follow Us

3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

3/12
3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of the finds of previous seasons, is expected to lock down the No. 3 spot for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His technique against spin as well as pace makes him vital for KKR at Eden Gardens. (Pic credit: IANS)  

 

Follow Us

4. Cameron Green

4/12
4. Cameron Green

Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at No. 4 is set to be the linchpin of KKR lineup during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Green offers the structural integrity KKR often lacked; he can stabilize a collapse or bully bowlers in the middle overs, effectively replacing Venkatesh Iyer's former role but with a higher ceiling. (Pic credit: KKR)    

Follow Us

5. Rinku Singh

5/12
5. Rinku Singh

At No. 5 is the crowd favorite, Rinku Singh, who has been the backbone of KKR in the last few IPL seasons. With Andre Russell gone, Rinku is no longer just the "finisher" - he is the senior batter of the lower order. The onus is on him to control the innings as well as do the finisher's role in death overs in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)      

 

Follow Us

6. Rovman Powell

6/12
6. Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell, the West Indian power-hitter, is set to provide late-innings carnage for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He can bowl a few key overs as well. (Pic credit: KKR)      

 

Follow Us

7. Ramandeep Singh

7/12
7. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh who is the utility all-rounder for KKR is likely to bat at No. 7 in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His improved power-hitting and gun fielding make him a valuable asset for KKR. (Pic credit: IANS)  

 

Follow Us

8. Sunil Narine

8/12
8. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, the mystery spinner will control the middle overs with the ball while chipping in as a pinch-hitter lower down for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Narine has been one of the biggest match winners for KKR in the last one decade or so. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

9. Varun Chakravarthy

9/12
9. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy pairs perfectly with Sunil Narine to form one of the IPL's best spin tandems. Varun is going to be one of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

10. Vaibhav Arora

10/12
10. Vaibhav Arora

In absence of key pacers, Vaibhav Arora will have added responsibility in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team with the ball in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Vaibhav has produced superb performances for KKR in the past few seasons. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

11. Kartik Tyagi

11/12
11. Kartik Tyagi

In absence of injured pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, the role of young India pacer Kartik Tyagi has become significantly more critical than initially expected. While initially seen as a rotation or backup player, Kartik is set to make his debut for Kolkata based franchise and likely to start in the KKR playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Tyagi’s ability to consistently bowl at 140+ kmph and hit hard lengths makes him a primary strike option alongside Vaibhav Arora. (Pic credit: KKR)  

 

Follow Us

12. KKR Impact Player

12/12
12. KKR Impact Player

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was likely to be an Impact Player option for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, his injury has created trouble for KKR ahead of the upcoming season. In absence of Pathirana, bringing in Umran Malik as an Impact Sub during the bowling innings is the most likely move for the side in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Umran Malik finds himself in a critical "redemption" role for the KKR. After being signed for Rs 75 lakhs in the 2025 mega-auction but missing that season due to injury, KKR has shown faith by retaining him for this year's campaign. (Pic credit: KKR)      

 

Follow Us
KKRKKR Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026Kolkata Knight RidersMatheesha Pathirana Harshit RanaKKR predicted playing XI IPL 2026 Matheesha Pathirana Harshit Rana out
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Longest River In The World
World's longest river: 6,650 kms, travels through 11 countries - Nile or Amazon? Find out the answer
camera icon8
title
World’s longest train tunnel
World’s longest train tunnel: 57 km massive length, 2.3 km below mountains; Not located in China, US, or Russia
camera icon6
title
This European Island has two nationalities: Swaps countries every six months
camera icon8
title
world’s largest underground city
World’s largest underground city: 280 feet deep, 20,000 people can live here, no less than a wonder; Not in Egypt, Russia, or China
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Will DA formula change? Here’s how salaries and pensions may be impacted