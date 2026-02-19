KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana: Finn Allen-Ajinkya Rahane to open, Cameron Green to bat at...

photoDetails

Ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves facing a significant tactical challenge. While they dominated the 2026 auction by signing Cameron Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore, the KKR bowling department has hit a sudden snag with key pace bowlers Matheesha Pathirana, Harshit Rana, and Mustafizur Rahman unavailable or absent.

Pathirana, acquired for a hefty Rs 18 crore in the 2026 auction, has been ruled out due to a calf injury sustained during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, with his participation in the early stages of the IPL in doubt. On the other hand, Harshit Rana is recovering from knee surgery and is expected to miss a substantial portion of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman was released from the KKR squad following BCCI directives.

In the absence of the three primary pacers, here is the predicted Playing XI for KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season: