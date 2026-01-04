KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 In Absence Of Mustafizur Rahman: Finn Allen-Ajinkya Rahane To Open, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Sub, Cameron Green To Bat At...

photoDetails

english

3003156

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a tactical transition after the BCCI directed the franchise to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season amid heightened diplomatic and political tensions. While release of Mustafizur leaves a gap in their overseas pace department, KKR’s recent auction strategy has left them with plenty of firepower to field a championship-contending playing XI.

With the record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore acquisition of Cameron Green and the Rs 18 crore capture of Sri Lankan sensation Matheesha Pathirana, KKR have tried to bolster their pace-bowling all-rounder depth and death-bowling reliability.

Based on the retained core and the fresh auction buys, here is the predicted Playing XI for KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season: