KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 In Absence Of Mustafizur Rahman: Finn Allen-Ajinkya Rahane To Open, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Sub, Cameron Green To Bat At...
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a tactical transition after the BCCI directed the franchise to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season amid heightened diplomatic and political tensions. While release of Mustafizur leaves a gap in their overseas pace department, KKR’s recent auction strategy has left them with plenty of firepower to field a championship-contending playing XI.
With the record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore acquisition of Cameron Green and the Rs 18 crore capture of Sri Lankan sensation Matheesha Pathirana, KKR have tried to bolster their pace-bowling all-rounder depth and death-bowling reliability.
Based on the retained core and the fresh auction buys, here is the predicted Playing XI for KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season:
1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)
Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. (Pic credit: BlackCaps/KKR)
2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)
Captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be opening partner of Finn Allen for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While questions remain about his T20 strike rate, Rahane's role will be to anchor with others playing aggressively around him. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of the finds of previous seasons, is expected to lock down the No. 3 spot for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His technique against spin as well as pace makes him vital for KKR at Eden Gardens. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Cameron Green
Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at No. 4 is likely to be the linchpin of KKR lineup during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Green offers the structural integrity KKR often lacked; he can stabilize a collapse or bully bowlers in the middle overs, effectively replacing Venkatesh Iyer's former role but with a higher ceiling. (Pic credit: KKR)
5. Rinku Singh
At No. 5 is the crowd favorite, Rinku Singh, who has been the backbone of KKR in the last few IPL seasons. With Andre Russell gone, Rinku is no longer just the "finisher" - he is the senior batter of the lower order. The onus is on him to control the innings as well as do the finisher's role in death overs in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell, the West Indian power-hitter is set to provide late-innings carnage for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: KKR)
7. Ramandeep Singh
Ramandeep Singh who is the utility all-rounder for KKR is likely to bat at No. 7 in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His improved power-hitting and gun fielding make him a valuable asset for KKR. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine, the mystery spinner will control the middle overs while chipping in as a pinch-hitter lower down for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Narine has been one of the biggest match winners for KKR in the last one decade or so. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana, the young Indian pacer is set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) attack with new-ball swing and yorkers in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy pairs perfectly with Sunil Narine to form one of the IPL's best spin tandems. Varun is going to be one of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
11. Vaibhav Arora
For the second Indian seamer spot, a toss-up is expected between the retained Vaibhav Arora (swing specialist) and new buy Akash Deep (hit-the-deck bowler), depending on pitch conditions. However, Vaibhav is likely to get the first preference due to his superb performance for KKR in the past few seasons. (Pic credit: IANS)
12. Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player)
Since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is starting with only 3 overseas players in the batting lineup listed above (Allen, Green, Narine), they have the luxury of bringing in Matheesha Pathirana as the Impact Player in the second innings without violating the 4-foreigner rule. (Pic credit: KKR)
