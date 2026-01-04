Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3003203https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/kkr-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2026-in-absence-of-mustafizur-rahman-finn-allen-ajinkya-rahane-to-open-matheesha-pathirana-as-impact-sub-cameron-green-to-bat-at-3003203
NewsPhotosKKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 In Absence Of Mustafizur Rahman: Finn Allen-Ajinkya Rahane To Open, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Sub, Cameron Green To Bat At...
photoDetails

KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 In Absence Of Mustafizur Rahman: Finn Allen-Ajinkya Rahane To Open, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Sub, Cameron Green To Bat At...

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves in a tactical transition after the BCCI directed the franchise to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season amid heightened diplomatic and political tensions. While release of Mustafizur leaves a gap in their overseas pace department, KKR’s recent auction strategy has left them with plenty of firepower to field a championship-contending playing XI.

With the record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore acquisition of Cameron Green and the Rs 18 crore capture of Sri Lankan sensation Matheesha Pathirana, KKR have tried to bolster their pace-bowling all-rounder depth and death-bowling reliability.  

Based on the retained core and the fresh auction buys, here is the predicted Playing XI for KKR for the upcoming IPL 2026 season:

Updated:Jan 04, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)

1/12
1. Finn Allen (WK And Opener)

Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. (Pic credit: BlackCaps/KKR)    

Follow Us

2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)

2/12
2. Ajinkya Rahane (Captain)

Captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be opening partner of Finn Allen for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While questions remain about his T20 strike rate, Rahane's role will be to anchor with others playing aggressively around him. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

3/12
3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, one of the finds of previous seasons, is expected to lock down the No. 3 spot for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His technique against spin as well as pace makes him vital for KKR at Eden Gardens. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

4. Cameron Green

4/12
4. Cameron Green

Star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green at No. 4 is likely to be the linchpin of KKR lineup during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Green offers the structural integrity KKR often lacked; he can stabilize a collapse or bully bowlers in the middle overs, effectively replacing Venkatesh Iyer's former role but with a higher ceiling. (Pic credit: KKR)    

Follow Us

5. Rinku Singh

5/12
5. Rinku Singh

At No. 5 is the crowd favorite, Rinku Singh, who has been the backbone of KKR in the last few IPL seasons. With Andre Russell gone, Rinku is no longer just the "finisher" - he is the senior batter of the lower order. The onus is on him to control the innings as well as do the finisher's role in death overs in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

6. Rovman Powell

6/12
6. Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell, the West Indian power-hitter is set to provide late-innings carnage for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: KKR)    

Follow Us

7. Ramandeep Singh

7/12
7. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh who is the utility all-rounder for KKR is likely to bat at No. 7 in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His improved power-hitting and gun fielding make him a valuable asset for KKR. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

8. Sunil Narine

8/12
8. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, the mystery spinner will control the middle overs while chipping in as a pinch-hitter lower down for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Narine has been one of the biggest match winners for KKR in the last one decade or so. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

9. Harshit Rana

9/12
9. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana, the young Indian pacer is set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) attack with new-ball swing and yorkers in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

10. Varun Chakravarthy

10/12
10. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy pairs perfectly with Sunil Narine to form one of the IPL's best spin tandems. Varun is going to be one of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

11. Vaibhav Arora

11/12
11. Vaibhav Arora

For the second Indian seamer spot, a toss-up is expected between the retained Vaibhav Arora (swing specialist) and new buy Akash Deep (hit-the-deck bowler), depending on pitch conditions. However, Vaibhav is likely to get the first preference due to his superb performance for KKR in the past few seasons.  (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

12. Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player)

12/12
12. Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player)

Since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is starting with only 3 overseas players in the batting lineup listed above (Allen, Green, Narine), they have the luxury of bringing in Matheesha Pathirana as the Impact Player in the second innings without violating the 4-foreigner rule. (Pic credit: KKR)  

 

Follow Us
KKRKolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders playing xiKKR Playing XI IPL 2026KKR Predicted Playing XI IPL 2026KKR Playing XIKKR Probable Playing XI IPL 2026KKR IPL 2026 squadKKR Lineup IPL 2026Mustafizur RahmanMustafizur Rahman KKR IPL 2026 AbsenceMustafizur Rahman KKR ControversyMustafizur Rahman KKR IPL 2026 IssueFinn AllenAjinkya RahaneAngkrish RaghuvanshiCameron GreenRinku SinghRovman PowellRamandeep SinghSunil NarineHarshit RanaVarun ChakravarthyVaibhav AroraMatheesha PathiranaCameron Green KKRCameron Green KKR IPL 2026Finn Allen KKR IPL 2026Sunil Narine KKR IPL 2026Ajinkya Rahane KKR IPL 2026Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IPL 2026Rinku Singh KKR IPL 2026Rovman Powell KKR IPL 2026Harshit Rana KKR IPL 2026Varun Chakravarthy KKR IPL 2026KKR IPL 2026 Matheesha PathiranaMustafizur Rahman KKRKKR IPL 2026 Mustafizur Rahman contractShah Rukh Khan Mustafizur Rahman KKR controversyMustafizur Rahman KKR IPL 2026 auctionMustafizur Replaceme
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Stranger Things 5
‘Stranger Things’ 5 Cast: What Are Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink And Jamie Campbell Bower Doing Next? Who Stars In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
camera icon11
title
Ind vs NZ
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill As Openers, Virat Kohli To Bat No.3, Suspense Over Shreyas Iyer's Place
camera icon10
title
India
India's Coldest Village: Once Colder Than Siberia With Temperature Below Minus 60°C; Why This Place Is So Cold; Know Best Time To Visit And More
camera icon7
title
least corrupt country list
World's Least-Corrupt Country: This Nation Has CPI Of...; Which Are The Top 10 Countries? Check Full List
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open; No Place For Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David To Bat At...