KKR qualification scenario: 0 wins, 1 point - Can they still pull off an impossible IPL 2026 comeback?

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Kolkata Knight Riders face an uphill battle in IPL 2026 after a winless start to the season. With just one point from five matches, KKR must win at least 7 to 8 of their remaining games to stay in playoff contention. Their negative net run rate further complicates qualification chances, making big-margin victories essential. This article breaks down KKR’s playoff scenario, required wins, NRR impact, and key issues affecting performance. With strong competition and limited margin for error, KKR need an immediate turnaround to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive and avoid early elimination from the tournament.