Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in a tough spot after their loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, with 11 points from 12 matches. To qualify for the playoffs, KKR must win their remaining two games against SRH and RCB. However, even two wins may not guarantee a spot, as they can only reach a maximum of 15 points, and their net run rate is lower than teams above them. KKR needs Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to lose, and must rely on favorable net run rates to advance.