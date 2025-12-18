KKR’s Best Playing XI After IPL 2026 Auction - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2997455

KKR’s best playing XI after the IPL 2026 auction reflects a fearless T20 blueprint built around power, spin, and adaptability. Finn Allen’s aggressive starts combine with Ajinkya Rahane’s calm leadership to stabilize the top order. Cameron Green and Rinku Singh provide match-winning versatility, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy anchor a world-class spin attack. The addition of Matheesha Pathirana as Impact Player gives KKR a lethal death-overs edge. Overall, this balanced Kolkata Knight Riders lineup looks capable of controlling games and mounting a serious IPL 2026 title challenge.