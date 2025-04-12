KKR's Manvinder Bisla To Punjab Kings Paul Valthaty: 10 Lost Stars Of IPL Who Disappeared From The Game
The IPL has produced several overnight stars players who stole the limelight with match-winning performances but disappeared soon after. Here's a look at 10 such forgotten names:
Swapnil Asnodkar (Rajasthan Royals)
The pint-sized dynamo impressed in IPL 2008 but couldn't replicate his form in later seasons.
Siddharth Trivedi (Rajasthan Royals)
A steady medium-pacer for RR, Trivedi was banned for a year due to non-reporting of approaches during the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.
Shreevats Goswami (RCB, SRH)
A U-19 star and a backup keeper, Goswami never quite got enough chances and eventually disappeared from the IPL scene.
Saurabh Tiwary (MI, RCB)
Dubbed the next Dhoni at one point, Tiwary’s form dipped after a big-money move and he slowly faded from IPL reckoning.
Paul Valthaty (Punjab Kings)
Scored a blistering 120* off 63 balls in 2011 against CSK but couldn't maintain consistency. Injuries and form led to his early exit from top-level cricket.
Parwinder Awana (Kings XI Punjab)
Awana was a pace sensation for Punjab in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, known for his fiery spells and ability to hit the deck hard. He even earned an India call-up.
Manvinder Bisla (KKR)
Played a memorable 89 in the 2012 final to help KKR win their maiden title, but soon vanished due to inconsistent form.
Luke Pomersbach (RCB, KXIP)
Known for his explosive hitting, Pomersbach had a promising IPL stint. However, legal issues and mental health struggles saw him walk away from the game.
Kamran Khan (Rajasthan Royals)
The left-arm pacer from UP impressed with his slingy action in 2009 but disappeared soon after due to fitness and performance issues.
Doug Bollinger (CSK)
A match-winner for CSK with the ball in 2010-2011, Bollinger’s IPL career ended abruptly as CSK moved to other overseas pacers.
