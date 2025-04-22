photoDetails

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2025 playoff hopes took a hit after a 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans. Chasing 199, KKR managed only 159/8 despite Ajinkya Rahane’s 50 and a late cameo from Angkrish Raghuvanshi. GT’s win was powered by Shubman Gill’s 90 and disciplined bowling from Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna. With just three wins in eight games, KKR must now win at least five of their remaining six matches to stay in playoff contention. Their positive net run rate offers some cushion, but any further losses or big defeats could severely damage their chances.