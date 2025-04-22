Advertisement
NewsPhotosKKR's Qualification Scenario: How Can Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After 5 Defeats In 8 Games?
KKR's Qualification Scenario: How Can Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After 5 Defeats In 8 Games?

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2025 playoff hopes took a hit after a 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans. Chasing 199, KKR managed only 159/8 despite Ajinkya Rahane’s 50 and a late cameo from Angkrish Raghuvanshi. GT’s win was powered by Shubman Gill’s 90 and disciplined bowling from Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna. With just three wins in eight games, KKR must now win at least five of their remaining six matches to stay in playoff contention. Their positive net run rate offers some cushion, but any further losses or big defeats could severely damage their chances.

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
With just 6 points from 8 games, Kolkata Knight Riders need five wins from their final six games to hit the magic number—16 points, a near-guarantee for IPL playoff qualification.

Unlike some teams stuck in the mid-table clutter, KKR’s positive net run rate gives them an edge in close qualification scenarios—especially in tie-breaker situations.

Even four wins might get them to 14 points, but then they’ll depend heavily on other match outcomes—and must avoid heavy defeats that could dent their NRR.

The upcoming KKR vs PBKS match at Eden Gardens is make-or-break. KKR must avenge their earlier defeat where PBKS defended a record-low 111—IPL’s lowest defended score ever.

Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi showed promise, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s early dismissals and lack of momentum from Sunil Narine hurt their chase—stability up top is non-negotiable.

Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, and Ramandeep Singh failed to convert starts. To stay alive in the tournament, KKR needs impactful middle-order finishes in pressure games.

Allowing 198 runs against GT exposed KKR’s weak powerplay attack. Tightening early overs with disciplined bowling from the likes of Prasidh Krishna and spinners is critical.

The slow Eden Gardens pitch is a big plus for KKR’s spin-heavy arsenal. Smart match-ups and aggressive spin usage could define KKR’s playoff trajectory.

With three home games left, the Kolkata crowd's energy at Eden Gardens might give KKR the push they need—especially in tight finishes or do-or-die scenarios.

 

It’s that tight. One loss could end KKR’s playoff dream, while a big-margin win could boost their NRR and revive momentum heading into the business end.

