NewsPhotosKL Rahul Net Worth 2025: Inside The Cricketer’s Multi-Crore Empire - Check BCCI Contract, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More - IN PICS
KL Rahul Net Worth 2025: Inside The Cricketer’s Multi-Crore Empire - Check BCCI Contract, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More - IN PICS

On the field, Rahul continues to impress. Recently, he scored his 10th Test century as an opener and 2nd on home soil during the 1st Test against the West Indies at Ahmedabad.  Balancing elite performance and brand appeal, Rahul remains a cricketing and financial powerhouse in 2025.

 

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
KL Rahul

1/10
KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of India’s top cricketers, known for his versatility as a batsman and occasional wicketkeeper. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at Rs 101 crore (around $12 million USD).

 

BCCI Salary

2/10
BCCI Salary

Rahul has a Grade A contract with the BCCI, earning Rs 5 crore annually. Match fees include Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20Is.

 

IPL Earnings

3/10
IPL Earnings

In the 2025 IPL, Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore. Over his IPL career, he has earned more than Rs 113 crore from various franchises.

 

Brand Endorsements

4/10
Brand Endorsements

Rahul endorses brands like Puma, boAt, Realme, Tata Nexon, Beardo, Red Bull, and Cure.fit. He charges roughly Rs 50 lakh per advertisement shoot.

 

Business Ventures

5/10
Business Ventures

He co-founded the streetwear brand Gully and launched 1der in partnership with Puma. He also owns 10% of the Prime Volleyball League’s Goa Guardians franchise.

 

Luxury Cars

6/10
Luxury Cars

His car collection includes a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Aston Martin DB11, BMW 5 Series, and Audi R8, reflecting his extravagant lifestyle.

 

Real Estate Assets

7/10
Real Estate Assets

Rahul owns luxurious properties in Mumbai and Bangalore. He has joint investments with his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, including a Rs 20 crore farmhouse in Khandala.

 

Recent Performance

8/10
Recent Performance

In IPL 2025, Rahul scored more than 400 runs for Delhi Capitals also his performance in English soil was one of his best in career and his recent century against West Indies proves his resilience. 

 

Diversified Income Streams

9/10
Diversified Income Streams

KL Rahul’s income comes from cricket, endorsements, IPL contracts, and business investments, making him one of India’s richest cricketers.

 

Conclusion

10/10
Conclusion

Rahul’s strategic investments, stellar cricket career, and strong brand value have solidified his position as both a sports icon and a successful entrepreneur.

 

