KL Rahul's Fairytale Romance With Athiya Shetty: From Secret Dates To Parenthood - In Pics
KL Rahul's Fairytale Romance With Athiya Shetty: From Secret Dates To Parenthood - In Pics

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship has been the talk of the town, blending Bollywood charm with cricketing excellence. From their first meeting to their wedding and upcoming parenthood, their journey has been nothing short of a fairytale. Here’s a look at the 10 defining moments that shaped their beautiful love story.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
1. The First Meeting: A Fateful Introduction (2019)

1. The First Meeting: A Fateful Introduction (2019)

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were introduced by a mutual friend in early 2019. Sparks flew instantly, and their connection grew stronger over time, even as they kept it private.

2. Social Media Teasers & Speculation Begins

2. Social Media Teasers & Speculation Begins

Designer Vikram Phadnis playfully hinted at their relationship on social media, fueling speculation. Though they remained tight-lipped, fans eagerly pieced together clues about their romance.

3. Instagram Official: The Big Reveal (2021)

3. Instagram Official: The Big Reveal (2021)

After keeping their relationship low-key, KL Rahul made it Instagram official in 2021 by posting a heartfelt birthday wish for Athiya, complete with a romantic photo.

4. Athiya Becomes Rahul’s Biggest Cheerleader

4. Athiya Becomes Rahul’s Biggest Cheerleader

Athiya started accompanying KL Rahul on international cricket tours, solidifying her role as his biggest supporter, both on and off the field.

5. Endorsements Together: Love Meets Business

5. Endorsements Together: Love Meets Business

The couple took their relationship to the professional front, starring in brand endorsements together, further cementing their bond in the public eye.

6. Meeting the Shettys: Rahul Earns the Family’s Blessing

6. Meeting the Shettys: Rahul Earns the Family’s Blessing

KL Rahul grew close to Athiya’s family, attending the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut film, ‘Tadap,’ with Athiya, a clear sign of their deepening relationship.

7. The Dreamy Wedding: A Private Affair (2023)

7. The Dreamy Wedding: A Private Affair (2023)

On January 23, 2023, KL Rahul and Athiya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, opting for pastel outfits and heartfelt vows.

8. First Anniversary: A Walk Down Memory Lane (2024)

8. First Anniversary: A Walk Down Memory Lane (2024)

To celebrate their first anniversary, the couple shared a dreamy wedding video on Instagram, reminding fans of their fairytale romance.

9. Birthday Tributes: Love-Filled Wishes

9. Birthday Tributes: Love-Filled Wishes

Both Athiya and Rahul consistently melt hearts with their romantic birthday posts, showcasing their unwavering love and admiration for each other.

 

10. Parenthood Announcement: A New Chapter Begins (2025)

10. Parenthood Announcement: A New Chapter Begins (2025)

The couple recently announced they are expecting their first child, marking a new and joyous milestone in their journey together.

