KL Rahul’s Impact Across IPL Franchises: From Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Delhi Capitals - Check Team Wise Breakdown

Explore KL Rahul’s incredible IPL journey across franchises like RCB, SRH, Punjab Kings, LSG, and Delhi Capitals. Discover his stats, milestones, and how he became one of the most consistent batters in IPL history.

 

Updated:May 05, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s IPL journey is one of evolution, consistency, and growth. From his early days with Royal Challengers Bangalore to leading roles with franchises like Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and now Delhi Capitals, Rahul has transformed into one of the most dependable batters in the league. This breakdown explores his performance with every team he has represented in the IPL.

 

Early Days with RCB (2013)

Early Days with RCB (2013)

KL Rahul made his IPL debut in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. In his first season, he played only 5 matches and scored a modest 20 runs. Primarily brought in as a backup wicketkeeper, Rahul didn't get many opportunities to showcase his batting abilities. However, his calm demeanor and solid technique hinted at greater potential waiting to be unlocked.

 

Move to Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014)

Move to Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014)

In 2014, Rahul moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad where he featured in 11 matches and scored 166 runs. Used mostly in the middle-order, Rahul was still trying to find his rhythm in the tournament. Although he showed a few glimpses of his talent, his season lacked consistency and impact. Nonetheless, it was a valuable phase in his development as a player.

 

Return to RCB – Breakthrough Year (2016)

Return to RCB – Breakthrough Year (2016)

Rahul returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 and this marked a breakthrough year in his IPL career. He played 14 matches and scored 397 runs at an average of 44.11. Batting in the top order, Rahul became an essential cog in RCB's batting lineup. His contributions helped the team reach the IPL final that season, and he finally emerged as a reliable and classy top-order batter.

 

Big Leap to Punjab Kings (2018)

Big Leap to Punjab Kings (2018)

The 2018 IPL auction proved to be a game-changer for KL Rahul as he was signed by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Rahul immediately made headlines by scoring the fastest fifty in IPL history, off just 14 balls. As an opener, he was entrusted with the responsibility to anchor the innings and deliver explosive starts. His form and approach set the tone for his dominance in the seasons to follow.

 

Consistency with PBKS (2018–2021)

Consistency with PBKS (2018–2021)

Between 2018 and 2021, Rahul was the mainstay of Punjab Kings’ batting lineup. In 55 matches, he scored a massive 2548 runs at a stunning average of 56.62, including 2 centuries and 23 half-centuries. In 2020, he won the Orange Cap by scoring 670 runs in the season. As captain and leading run-scorer, Rahul carried the team on his shoulders, consistently delivering high-quality performances despite limited team success.

 

Leadership Role with LSG (2022–2024)

Leadership Role with LSG (2022–2024)

Rahul took on a new challenge in 2022 when he became the captain of the newly formed Lucknow Super Giants. Over the next three seasons, he played 36 matches and scored 1274 runs, including 2 centuries. Under his leadership, LSG reached the playoffs in their debut season. His dual role as captain and leading batter showcased his maturity and ability to handle pressure at the highest level.

 

Current Stint with Delhi Capitals (2025)

Current Stint with Delhi Capitals (2025)

In 2025, KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals and quickly became their most dependable batter. As of now, he is the team’s top run-scorer this season and on the verge of crossing 8000 runs in T20 cricket. With a strong start in his new franchise, Rahul continues to prove why he is considered one of the finest T20 players of his generation. His experience and composure have added immense value to Delhi’s lineup.

 

Overall IPL Career Stats

Overall IPL Career Stats

Over the course of his IPL career, KL Rahul has played over 138 matches and scored more than 6400 runs. With over 6 centuries and 50+ fifties, he maintains a career average of over 47. His consistency, especially as an opener, has made him a nightmare for bowlers and a match-winner for his teams. Few batters in IPL history have been as dependable across multiple seasons and franchises.

 

Rahul's Legacy in IPL

Rahul’s Legacy in IPL

KL Rahul’s IPL legacy is marked by class, consistency, and leadership. Whether it was his record-setting innings for Punjab, leading a new team like LSG to the playoffs, or now dominating in Delhi, Rahul has always risen to the occasion. His ability to score runs across conditions and against all oppositions places him among the IPL greats. As he continues to evolve, his legacy in the tournament is only getting stronger.

 

