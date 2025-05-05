KL Rahul’s Impact Across IPL Franchises: From Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Delhi Capitals - Check Team Wise Breakdown

10 / 10

KL Rahul’s IPL legacy is marked by class, consistency, and leadership. Whether it was his record-setting innings for Punjab, leading a new team like LSG to the playoffs, or now dominating in Delhi, Rahul has always risen to the occasion. His ability to score runs across conditions and against all oppositions places him among the IPL greats. As he continues to evolve, his legacy in the tournament is only getting stronger.