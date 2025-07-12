Advertisement
KL Rahul's Net Worth In 2025: Cars, Brand Deals, IPL Salary & More; Check Jaw-Dropping Earnings Of India Cricketer

On the field, Rahul continues to impress. Recently, he scored his 10th Test century during the 3rd Test against England at Lord’s, helping India stay in the contest. Balancing elite performance and brand appeal, Rahul remains a cricketing and financial powerhouse in 2025. 

 

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
KL Rahul’s Rise to Fame

1/10
KL Rahul’s Rise to Fame

KL Rahul, India’s stylish top-order batter and wicketkeeper, has become one of the most valuable cricketing assets both on and off the field. Known for his elegant strokeplay and adaptability, Rahul continues to shine in 2025. 

 

Net Worth Overview (2025)

2/10
Net Worth Overview (2025)

As of 2025, KL Rahul’s net worth is estimated at Rs 101 crore (approximately $12 million). His income sources are diversified, ranging from BCCI salaries and IPL contracts to big brand deals and personal investments. 

 

BCCI Contract Earnings

3/10
BCCI Contract Earnings

KL Rahul is currently listed in the A category of the BCCI central contracts, earning an annual retainer of Rs 5 crore. In addition, he earns per-match fees: Rs 15 lakh for Tests, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20Is.

 

IPL Earnings & Salary Growth

4/10
IPL Earnings & Salary Growth

Rahul’s IPL journey has been financially rewarding. In 2025, he earned Rs 14 crore with Delhi Capitals after previously captaining Lucknow Super Giants with a salary of Rs 17 crore per season (2022–2024). Across his career, his total IPL earnings exceed Rs 112 crore. 

 

Endorsements & Brand Portfolio

5/10
Endorsements & Brand Portfolio

Rahul is one of the most marketable cricketers, endorsing top brands like Puma, boAt, BharatPe, Tata Nexon, Red Bull, and Realme. His brand endorsements fetch around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per deal. 

 

Personal Assets & Lifestyle

6/10
Personal Assets & Lifestyle

Rahul lives a luxurious lifestyle, owning premium real estate in Bengaluru, Goa, and Mumbai. His impressive car collection includes a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Aston Martin DB11, Audi R8, and a Range Rover.

 

Business Ventures & Investments

7/10
Business Ventures & Investments

Though largely private about business, KL Rahul is reported to have invested in fitness and apparel ventures, along with potential interest in tech startups. 

 

On-Field Form: England 2025 Test Series

8/10
On-Field Form: England 2025 Test Series

Rahul has been pivotal for India in the 2025 England Test series, especially during the 3rd Test at Lord’s, where he scored his 10th Test hundred, his second at the venue. His composed century on Day 3 helped India stay competitive against England’s first-innings total of 387, showcasing his class in overseas conditions.

 

Leadership & Longevity

9/10
Leadership & Longevity

Rahul continues to play a senior role in the Indian setup, balancing his duties as a wicketkeeper-batter with leadership responsibilities when required. 

 

KL Rahul’s Financial & Sporting Legacy

10/10
KL Rahul’s Financial & Sporting Legacy

KL Rahul’s story blends cricketing brilliance with financial acumen. With a net worth of Rs 101 crore, a career spanning over a decade, and an active role in one of the biggest Test series in 2025. 

 

