KL Rahul and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa sparked dating rumours in 2018 after their playful Instagram exchange went viral. Sonam posted a sunset picture with the caption, “Thinking about you,” to which Rahul cheekily replied, “He’s just a call away, Sonam.” Though fans speculated about a romance, it was later clarified to be harmless flirtation. Sonam, a top Punjabi film actress known for hits like Honsla Rakh and Ardab Mutiyaran, has won major awards and remains a prominent figure in regional cinema. Before marrying Athiya Shetty in 2023, Rahul’s rumored link with Sonam often resurfaced in fan conversations online.