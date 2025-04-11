KL Rahul's Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Sonam Bajwa - All You Need To Know About Punjabi Film Actress - In Pics
KL Rahul and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa sparked dating rumours in 2018 after their playful Instagram exchange went viral. Sonam posted a sunset picture with the caption, “Thinking about you,” to which Rahul cheekily replied, “He’s just a call away, Sonam.” Though fans speculated about a romance, it was later clarified to be harmless flirtation. Sonam, a top Punjabi film actress known for hits like Honsla Rakh and Ardab Mutiyaran, has won major awards and remains a prominent figure in regional cinema. Before marrying Athiya Shetty in 2023, Rahul’s rumored link with Sonam often resurfaced in fan conversations online.
1. The Instagram Flirtation That Started It All
KL Rahul’s 2018 comment — “He’s just a call away, Sonam” — under Sonam Bajwa’s sunset post went viral, sparking dating rumours and fan theories overnight.
2. Sonam Bajwa: The Reigning Star of Punjabi Cinema
One of the highest-paid actresses in Punjabi films, Sonam Bajwa has worked in over 12 languages and starred in blockbusters like Punjab 1984 and Carry On Jatta 2.
3. KL Rahul and Sonam Bajwa’s Chemistry Was Pure Internet Gold
Their flirty online banter wasn’t just gossip — it became a trending topic across platforms, adding fuel to the KL Rahul dating life curiosity train.
4. The Rumored Romance That Never Turned Official
Despite fan hopes, neither Sonam nor KL Rahul confirmed a relationship, leading many to believe it was just playful camaraderie — or was it more?
5. Sonam Bajwa’s 2018 Was Career & Viral Goals
While starring in hit films like Nikka Zaildar 2, Bajwa was also lighting up timelines with that now-iconic interaction with Rahul.
6. Netizens Can’t Let Go of ‘That Comment’
Even years later, fans still reference Rahul’s infamous comment on X (formerly Twitter) — proving some moments are truly unforgettable.
7. Before Athiya Shetty: KL Rahul’s Other Rumored Link-Ups
The Sonam Bajwa buzz remains one of Rahul’s most talked-about rumored flings, alongside whispers of other past Bollywood connections.
8. Bajwa’s Social Media Game is Fire
Known for her aesthetic posts and witty captions, Sonam’s content has consistently gone viral — especially when cricketers slide into the comments.
9. From Miss India to Movie Icon
A former Femina Miss India contestant, Sonam Bajwa transitioned from air hostess to award-winning actress, dominating the Punjabi film industry with back-to-back hits.
10. Fans Still Ship #SonamRahul — Even After His Marriage
Despite Rahul tying the knot with Athiya Shetty, fans continue to revisit the 2018 exchange — making it a pop culture moment that just won’t fade.
