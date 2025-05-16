Kolkata Knight Riders' Probable Playing XI vs RCB – IPL 2025
As KKR gets set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-stakes IPL 2025 fixture, here's a look at their likely starting XI and impact options for the clash:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Wicketkeeper-Opener
The explosive Afghan opener is expected to give KKR a fiery start in the powerplay. His aggressive style makes him a threat from ball one.
Sunil Narine – Opener & All-Rounder
Narine has redefined the role of a pinch-hitter at the top. He’ll also be crucial with the ball in the middle overs, especially against RCB's right-handers.
Ajinkya Rahane – Top Order Batter
Rahane adds calm and experience to the KKR batting unit. His ability to rotate strike can anchor the innings around the power-hitters.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi – Middle Order Batter
A rising star in the KKR setup, Raghuvanshi will be looking to continue his impressive run this season with steady middle-order contributions.
Manish Pandey – Middle Order Batter
Pandey’s experience against spin-heavy attacks will come in handy against Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.
Rinku Singh – Finisher
Rinku is KKR’s designated game-finisher. Expect fireworks if he’s at the crease in the final overs.
Andre Russell – All-Rounder
Russell is always a threat, with both bat and ball. His power-hitting and ability to break partnerships with the ball will be key for KKR.
Ramandeep Singh – All-Rounder
A utility player who can offer handy overs and solid late-order runs. Expect him to be used as a floater based on match situations.
Vaibhav Arora – Fast Bowler
Reliable with the new ball, Arora can swing it early and control the run rate in the powerplay.
Harshit Rana – Fast Bowler
An emerging talent for KKR, Rana is aggressive and can crank up the pace, especially in the middle and death overs.
Varun Chakravarthy – Mystery Spinner
The spin ace remains a key weapon in KKR’s bowling lineup. He’ll be tasked with containing RCB’s big hitters during the middle overs.
Impact Player
Anrich Nortje – Adds sheer pace and intimidation factor, perfect for defending totals or attacking with the new ball.
