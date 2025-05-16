Advertisement
NewsPhotosKolkata Knight Riders' Probable Playing XI vs RCB – IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders' Probable Playing XI vs RCB – IPL 2025

As KKR gets set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-stakes IPL 2025 fixture, here's a look at their likely starting XI and impact options for the clash:

 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Wicketkeeper-Opener

The explosive Afghan opener is expected to give KKR a fiery start in the powerplay. His aggressive style makes him a threat from ball one.

 

Sunil Narine – Opener & All-Rounder

Narine has redefined the role of a pinch-hitter at the top. He’ll also be crucial with the ball in the middle overs, especially against RCB's right-handers.

 

Ajinkya Rahane – Top Order Batter

Rahane adds calm and experience to the KKR batting unit. His ability to rotate strike can anchor the innings around the power-hitters.

 

Angkrish Raghuvanshi – Middle Order Batter

A rising star in the KKR setup, Raghuvanshi will be looking to continue his impressive run this season with steady middle-order contributions.

 

Manish Pandey – Middle Order Batter

Pandey’s experience against spin-heavy attacks will come in handy against Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.

 

Rinku Singh – Finisher

Rinku is KKR’s designated game-finisher. Expect fireworks if he’s at the crease in the final overs.

 

Andre Russell – All-Rounder

Russell is always a threat, with both bat and ball. His power-hitting and ability to break partnerships with the ball will be key for KKR.

 

Ramandeep Singh – All-Rounder

A utility player who can offer handy overs and solid late-order runs. Expect him to be used as a floater based on match situations.

 

Vaibhav Arora – Fast Bowler

Reliable with the new ball, Arora can swing it early and control the run rate in the powerplay.

 

Harshit Rana – Fast Bowler

An emerging talent for KKR, Rana is aggressive and can crank up the pace, especially in the middle and death overs.

 

Varun Chakravarthy – Mystery Spinner

The spin ace remains a key weapon in KKR’s bowling lineup. He’ll be tasked with containing RCB’s big hitters during the middle overs.

 

Impact Player

Anrich Nortje – Adds sheer pace and intimidation factor, perfect for defending totals or attacking with the new ball.

 

