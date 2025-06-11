Advertisement
Komal Sharma: The Mystery Girl Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Rise – Age, Career, Engagement & More - In Pics

Komal Sharma, the elder sister of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, has gone viral for her pivotal role in his success. A qualified physiotherapist from Amritsar, Komal not only supports Abhishek emotionally but also helps with his fitness and recovery. Often spotted cheering at his matches, her presence and social media posts have captured fans’ attention. Recently engaged to Lovish Oberoi in a private ceremony, Komal balances her professional career at S.G.R.D. Medical College with being a constant pillar of strength for her brother. Her story highlights the importance of family and strong female support behind India’s rising cricket stars.

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
1. Komal Sharma Is the Viral Sensation Stealing the Limelight at Abhishek Sharma’s Matches

1/20
1. Komal Sharma Is the Viral Sensation Stealing the Limelight at Abhishek Sharma’s Matches

Often seen cheering for her brother during high-octane matches, Komal Sharma has become a viral face on Instagram and X (Twitter), with fans dubbing her the "lucky charm" of the Sunrisers Hyderabad star. Her matchday presence and family bond have triggered massive engagement online.

2. Abhishek Sharma’s Sister Is a Certified Physiotherapist With Dual Degrees

2/20
2. Abhishek Sharma’s Sister Is a Certified Physiotherapist With Dual Degrees

Komal holds a Bachelor’s in Physiotherapy from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and a Master’s in Orthopedics from NIMS University, Jaipur. Her deep knowledge of physical health, recovery, and injury prevention directly contributes to Abhishek's fitness and form.

3. She Works as a Physiotherapist at S.G.R.D. Medical College in Amritsar

3/20
3. She Works as a Physiotherapist at S.G.R.D. Medical College in Amritsar

Currently, Komal Sharma is employed at Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, where she practices clinical physiotherapy, treating musculoskeletal disorders and orthopedic cases. Her hands-on experience makes her a valuable asset in Abhishek’s recovery routines.

4. A Core Part of Abhishek Sharma’s Fitness Regime and Mental Support

4/20
4. A Core Part of Abhishek Sharma’s Fitness Regime and Mental Support

Komal plays a pivotal role in Abhishek Sharma’s fitness journey, often advising him on muscle recovery, mobility, and nutrition. She also supports him mentally, ensuring he's match-ready both physically and emotionally, a crucial part of any elite athlete’s success story.

5. She Comes from a Cricket-Influenced Family Rooted in Amritsar

5/20
5. She Comes from a Cricket-Influenced Family Rooted in Amritsar

Born on March 20, 1994, Komal is seven years older than Abhishek. Their father Raj Kumar Sharma is a former cricketer and coach, while their mother Manju Sharma is deeply involved in their upbringing. Komal grew up in a cricket-loving household, naturally embracing a support role.

6. Komal Sharma Got Engaged to Lovish Oberoi in a Private Ceremony in Shimla

6/20
6. Komal Sharma Got Engaged to Lovish Oberoi in a Private Ceremony in Shimla

In June 2025, Komal got engaged to Lovish Oberoi during a private family event in Shimla. The engagement photos, shared by Abhishek on his Instagram, went viral, with fans pouring in congratulatory messages. The celebration was intimate, attended by close friends and family.

7. She Is Abhishek’s Constant Cheerleader, Both Online and Offline

7/20
7. She Is Abhishek’s Constant Cheerleader, Both Online and Offline

From stadium cheers to social media posts, Komal consistently supports Abhishek—celebrating milestones, offering motivation, and being present at key matches. Her Instagram presence adds a personal touch to Abhishek’s journey, making fans feel closer to his story.

8. Fans Adore Komal Sharma for Her Simplicity, Elegance, and Sibling Bond

8/20
8. Fans Adore Komal Sharma for Her Simplicity, Elegance, and Sibling Bond

Whether it's her traditional red chunari look at the engagement or candid photos with her brother, fans love Komal’s down-to-earth charm. She’s become a fan-favorite figure—not just for her looks but for the strong sibling bond that resonates with Indian families.

9. Abhishek Sharma Publicly Acknowledges His Sister’s Role in His Career

9/20
9. Abhishek Sharma Publicly Acknowledges His Sister’s Role in His Career

After his blistering knock of 79 off 34 balls vs England, Abhishek credited his family and sister as key motivators behind his breakout performance. Komal's support system, rooted in care and expertise, has been instrumental in his growth from U-19 star to T20 hero.

 

10. A Role Model for Aspiring Women in Sports Medicine and Athlete Wellness

10/20
10. A Role Model for Aspiring Women in Sports Medicine and Athlete Wellness

Komal’s story goes beyond being a “cricketer’s sister.” She represents aspiring women in sports medicine, showing how physiotherapists and support professionals contribute behind the scenes. Her journey inspires young girls interested in blending healthcare with high-performance sports.

11/20
12/20
13/20
14/20
15/20
16/20
17/20
18/20
19/20
20/20
