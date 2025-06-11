Komal Sharma: The Mystery Girl Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Rise – Age, Career, Engagement & More - In Pics

photoDetails

Komal Sharma, the elder sister of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, has gone viral for her pivotal role in his success. A qualified physiotherapist from Amritsar, Komal not only supports Abhishek emotionally but also helps with his fitness and recovery. Often spotted cheering at his matches, her presence and social media posts have captured fans’ attention. Recently engaged to Lovish Oberoi in a private ceremony, Komal balances her professional career at S.G.R.D. Medical College with being a constant pillar of strength for her brother. Her story highlights the importance of family and strong female support behind India’s rising cricket stars.