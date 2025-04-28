Advertisement
Krunal Pandya's Wife: All About RCB Star All-Rounder's Love Life With Pankhuri Sharma - In Pics
Krunal Pandya's Wife: All About RCB Star All-Rounder's Love Life With Pankhuri Sharma - In Pics

Krunal Pandya, the Indian cricketer, is married to Pankhuri Sharma, a former model and lifestyle blogger. The couple met in 2016 through a mutual friend and got engaged in 2017 after Mumbai Indians won the IPL. They married on December 27, 2017, in a star-studded ceremony attended by cricket and Bollywood celebrities. Pankhuri, who has worked as a model, is active on Instagram with around 589k followers, sharing her personal life and experiences. The couple has a son, Kavir Krunal Pandya, born in 2022. Their love story is one of fate, mutual admiration, and unwavering support.

 

Updated:Apr 28, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
1. Pankhuri Sharma: Krunal Pandya's Support System

1/18
1. Pankhuri Sharma: Krunal Pandya's Support System

Pankhuri Sharma, a former model and lifestyle blogger, has been a constant support for Krunal both off and on the field. Their love story began in 2016 during IPL, sparking public interest.

2. A Dreamy Proposal at IPL 2017

2/18
2. A Dreamy Proposal at IPL 2017

Krunal’s proposal to Pankhuri was unforgettable. After Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2017 win, he held the trophy in one hand and the ring in the other, making the moment magical.

3. Pankhuri's Background in Modeling

3/18
3. Pankhuri's Background in Modeling

Before becoming Krunal’s wife, Pankhuri was a successful model, working with TV commercials and catalogs. Her transition to fashion and lifestyle blogging has resonated with her 589k Instagram followers.

4. The Perfect Match: Krunal and Pankhuri's Journey

4/18
4. The Perfect Match: Krunal and Pankhuri's Journey

Their love story blossomed through mutual admiration, with Krunal falling for Pankhuri’s simplicity and grace. The couple married in a star-studded wedding in 2017.

5. Their IPL 2017 Wedding Was A Celebrity Affair

5/18
5. Their IPL 2017 Wedding Was A Celebrity Affair

Krunal and Pankhuri tied the knot on December 27, 2017, at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding featured high-profile guests, including cricket legends and Bollywood stars.

6. Pankhuri's Active Social Media Presence

6/18
6. Pankhuri's Active Social Media Presence

Pankhuri keeps fans updated on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her social media presence also highlights her role as a wife and mother.

7. Family-Oriented Couple: Parents to Kavir

7/18
7. Family-Oriented Couple: Parents to Kavir

The couple welcomed their son, Kavir Krunal Pandya, on July 18, 2022. Their growing family is a testament to their strong bond and shared commitment to family life.

8. Krunal's Proposal: A Touch of Glamour and Sport

8/18
8. Krunal's Proposal: A Touch of Glamour and Sport

Krunal’s proposal was made extra special when he used his IPL 2017 trophy as part of the moment. This blend of sports and romance made their engagement a memorable spectacle.

9. Pankhuri's Balanced Life Between Family and Career

9/18
9. Pankhuri's Balanced Life Between Family and Career

Although Pankhuri now focuses on blogging and family, her previous modeling career adds an extra layer to her multi-faceted personality. She continues to inspire with her fashion insights.

 

10. The Couple's Relationship Remains Strong Through Years

10/18
10. The Couple's Relationship Remains Strong Through Years

After six years of marriage, Krunal and Pankhuri continue to support each other through the highs and lows of public life. Their relationship is built on trust, love, and mutual respect.

