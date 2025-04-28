photoDetails

Krunal Pandya, the Indian cricketer, is married to Pankhuri Sharma, a former model and lifestyle blogger. The couple met in 2016 through a mutual friend and got engaged in 2017 after Mumbai Indians won the IPL. They married on December 27, 2017, in a star-studded ceremony attended by cricket and Bollywood celebrities. Pankhuri, who has worked as a model, is active on Instagram with around 589k followers, sharing her personal life and experiences. The couple has a son, Kavir Krunal Pandya, born in 2022. Their love story is one of fate, mutual admiration, and unwavering support.