Krunal Pandya vs Hardik Pandya: Is everything really fine between the Pandya brothers?

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Speculation around Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya’s relationship has surged after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, driven by social media silence, stadium absence, and shifting personal dynamics. While fans have linked the rumours to Hardik’s divorce from Natasa Stankovic and his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, there is no official confirmation of a feud. The narrative highlights how digital behaviour shapes public perception in modern cricket. As both continue their professional journeys, the story remains speculative, with no concrete evidence of a fallout. The Pandya brothers’ bond, built over years, may simply be evolving rather than breaking.