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NewsPhotosKrunal Pandya vs Hardik Pandya: Is everything really fine between the Pandya brothers?
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Krunal Pandya vs Hardik Pandya: Is everything really fine between the Pandya brothers?

Speculation around Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya’s relationship has surged after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, driven by social media silence, stadium absence, and shifting personal dynamics. While fans have linked the rumours to Hardik’s divorce from Natasa Stankovic and his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, there is no official confirmation of a feud. The narrative highlights how digital behaviour shapes public perception in modern cricket. As both continue their professional journeys, the story remains speculative, with no concrete evidence of a fallout. The Pandya brothers’ bond, built over years, may simply be evolving rather than breaking.

Updated:Mar 17, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
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1. Social media silence triggered the feud narrative

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1. Social media silence triggered the feud narrative

Krunal Pandya not posting for Hardik Pandya after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win became the biggest talking point, with fans equating Instagram activity with real-life relationships.

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2. Stadium absence added fuel to speculation

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2. Stadium absence added fuel to speculation

Unlike previous ICC events, Krunal and Pankhuri Sharma were not seen in the stands, raising questions about family support dynamics during one of Hardik’s biggest career moments.

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3. “Digital behaviour” now defines celebrity relationships

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3. “Digital behaviour” now defines celebrity relationships

In today’s cricket ecosystem, fans analyse likes, comments, and posts as indicators of personal bonds, making even minor online gaps appear like major relationship fractures.

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4. Hardik Pandya’s personal life shift is central to rumours

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4. Hardik Pandya’s personal life shift is central to rumours

Hardik’s divorce from Natasa Stankovic and his public appearances with Mahieka Sharma have changed the narrative, with fans linking personal transitions to family tensions.

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5. Alleged loyalty split within the Pandya family

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5. Alleged loyalty split within the Pandya family

Online theories suggest Krunal and Pankhuri remain close to Natasa and Agastya, while Hardik has moved forward with Mahieka, creating a perceived emotional divide.

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6. Mahieka Sharma’s presence became a turning point

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6. Mahieka Sharma’s presence became a turning point

Mahieka being consistently spotted during the World Cup and Hardik calling her his “lucky charm” added a visible shift in his personal life narrative, intensifying speculation.

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7. No on-record confirmation of a feud

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7. No on-record confirmation of a feud

Despite viral claims, neither Hardik nor Krunal Pandya has publicly acknowledged any conflict, making all current narratives largely speculative and driven by social media interpretation.

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8. Past controversies are being revisited

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8. Past controversies are being revisited

The 2024 financial fraud case involving stepbrother Vaibhav Pandya has resurfaced in discussions, though there is no verified link between that incident and current rumours.

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9. Public silence doesn’t equal personal fallout

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9. Public silence doesn’t equal personal fallout

Cricket families often maintain private boundaries despite public visibility, and lack of online interaction may reflect personal choice rather than a breakdown in relationships.

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10. The Pandya brothers’ history suggests strong bonds

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10. The Pandya brothers’ history suggests strong bonds

From Vadodara’s local circuits to international cricket, Hardik and Krunal have built their careers together, making a complete fallout unlikely without any confirmed trigger.

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IPL 2026Hardik PandyaKrunal PandyaPandya brothersT20 World Cup 2026
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