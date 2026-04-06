Kuldeep Yadav’s unseen wedding photos with Vanshika Chadha break the internet, fans can’t believe this moment

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Kuldeep Yadav’s unseen wedding photos with Vanshika Chadha have gone viral, capturing candid mehendi moments, stylish outfits, and emotional highlights. The India spinner’s post offers rare insight into his personal life just after the T20 World Cup 2026 win, boosting search interest and social engagement. From Vanshika’s Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble to Kuldeep’s groom-lite look, the images reflect evolving Indian wedding trends. With appearances from cricketers like Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma, the event blends cricket and celebrity appeal.