Kuldeep Yadav shares unseen wedding photos with Vanshika Chadha - In Pics
Kuldeep Yadav married his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in a picturesque Mussoorie wedding on March 14, 2026. The ceremony at Welcomhotel The Savoy quickly went viral as photos and videos surfaced online. Vanshika stunned in a traditional red bridal lehenga while Kuldeep wore a regal ivory-gold sherwani. The intimate celebration was attended by several cricketers, including Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma, while Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartfelt message online. The wedding gained massive search traction after India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory. Fans are now searching for details about Kuldeep Yadav’s wife, their love story, wedding venue and viral ceremony moments.
1. Kuldeep Yadav married childhood friend Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with his longtime partner Vanshika Chadha in an intimate hill-station ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Their wedding instantly trended online as fans searched for Kuldeep Yadav wedding photos and videos.
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2. The wedding took place at the historic Welcomhotel The Savoy
The couple hosted their celebrations at Mussoorie’s iconic Welcomhotel The Savoy, a heritage luxury property known for high-profile destination weddings. The venue reportedly hosted several days of ceremonies including mehendi, sangeet and the main wedding.
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3. Kuldeep and Vanshika’s relationship began in Kanpur
Both Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha grew up in Kanpur, with their families reportedly living just a few kilometres apart. Their long-term friendship eventually turned into a relationship before the couple got engaged last year in Lucknow.
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4. Vanshika Chadha works with LIC and studied abroad
Kuldeep Yadav’s wife Vanshika Chadha reportedly completed her higher education in Melbourne before returning to India. She currently works as an administrative professional with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
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5. Vanshika Chadha stunned in a traditional red bridal lehenga
Vanshika Chadha opted for a classic red bridal lehenga with intricate golden zari work, paired with a red dupatta draped over her head. Her bridal look included traditional chooda, a gold maang tikka and soft glam makeup.
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6. Kuldeep Yadav chose a royal ivory-gold sherwani
Kuldeep Yadav wore an ivory and gold embroidered sherwani with a matching turban and layered pearl necklaces. The elegant groom look added a royal touch to the ceremony and featured prominently in viral wedding photos.
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7. Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartfelt congratulatory message
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal congratulated Kuldeep on social media, writing that he was happy the cricketer had found his “forever love.” The message quickly circulated among fans celebrating the couple’s new journey.
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8. Cricket stars attended the wedding celebration
Several cricketers reportedly attended the ceremony, including Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma. Their presence added a strong Team India flavour to the wedding celebration following India’s recent global cricket success.
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9. Wedding celebrations followed India’s T20 World Cup triumph
Kuldeep Yadav had reportedly postponed earlier wedding plans to focus on India’s campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. After India secured the title, the spinner finally celebrated the personal milestone.
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10. Wedding photos and videos quickly went viral online
Clips showing the couple walking together during the ceremony, fireworks lighting up the venue and music playing in the background spread widely on social media, driving massive search interest around Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding.
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