Kuldeep Yadav shares unseen wedding photos with Vanshika Chadha - In Pics

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Kuldeep Yadav married his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in a picturesque Mussoorie wedding on March 14, 2026. The ceremony at Welcomhotel The Savoy quickly went viral as photos and videos surfaced online. Vanshika stunned in a traditional red bridal lehenga while Kuldeep wore a regal ivory-gold sherwani. The intimate celebration was attended by several cricketers, including Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma, while Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartfelt message online. The wedding gained massive search traction after India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory. Fans are now searching for details about Kuldeep Yadav’s wife, their love story, wedding venue and viral ceremony moments.