Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy IN: India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Final Match vs New Zealand
Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in their final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9, 2025, in Dubai. Check India's Predicted Playing XI for their Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand.
Rohit Sharma
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma will continue to start the proceedings in the Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand on Sunday. Rohit managed to give India some good starts in the game against Bangladesh and Pakistan and is looking to do the same in the summit clash against New Zealand.
Shubman Gill
Star batter Shubman Gill showed why he is the best young batter in the Indian team as he hit a century against Bangladesh in the first game of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Punjab-based batter would like to continue his momentum in the grand finale of the tournament against New Zealand.
Virat Kohli
India’s star batter Virat Kohli has been terrific so far batting at the number three spot in the Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli managed to hit a century against Pakistan and also played a knock of 84 runs against Australia in the semi-finals.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer has shown maturity while batting at number four spot in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 so far. The Mumbai-based batter managed to turn the game in India’s favour in the ongoing tournament.
Axar Patel
Axar Patel gives an all-round option to India and has played well over the years. On the back of his good batting, he has been asked to bat up the order.
KL Rahul
India’s star batter KL Rahul is the preferred wicket-keeper in white ball format. As of now in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, the star batter has played some vital innings for the Indian team.
Hardik Pandya
India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya comes up with an X-factor for the Men in Blue. Since he can bowl and bat, his presence gives that balance to the Indian team in the form of an extra batter.
Ravindra Jadeja
Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the crucial members of the Indian team. Over the years, he has proved his worth on the back of terrific fielding, bowling, and batting.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav is one of the important spinners in the Indian team currently. The left-arm spinner scalped vital wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai.
Varun Chakravarthy
One man who has turned the tables in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 is Varun Chakravarthy. The star spinner managed to take 5/42 in the previous game against New Zealand and will be looking to do the same in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.
Mohammed Shami
India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami has been in a red hot form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. After a long injury haul, the Bengal-based pacer went on to scalp five wickets in India’s first match against Bangladesh in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.
