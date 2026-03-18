Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception in Lucknow: Star-studded night with 900+ VVIP guests - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3027913

Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding reception in Lucknow has emerged as one of the biggest cricket social events of 2026, featuring over 900 VVIP guests, including top Indian cricketers and political leaders. Hosted at The Centrum, the lavish celebration highlights the growing crossover between cricket, celebrity culture, and luxury events in India. With viral moments, high-profile attendance, and premium hospitality, the reception is trending across Google and social media platforms. The event also reinforces Lucknow’s rise as a preferred destination for elite weddings while boosting Kuldeep Yadav’s public profile beyond cricket into mainstream influence and brand value.