Last 10 BCCI Presidents: Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny, Mithun Manhas And...; Check Full List
Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi captain, was on Tuesday elected as the new Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) president. Manhas is the 37th elected BCCI president (interim appointees have overseen matters on five occasions).
Let's take a look at the last 10 BCCI presidents:
Mithun Manhas (2025 - Present)
Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi captain, was on Sunday elected unopposed as the new Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) president, along with the other office bearers at the 94th annual general meeting of the board in Mumbai. (Pic credit: IANS/Mithun Manhas Instagram)
Roger Binny (2022- 2025)
Roger Binny, a key member of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team and former all-rounder, served as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before Mithun Manhas. Binn was elected unopposed on October 18, 2022, succeeding Sourav Ganguly. (Pic credit: RCB)
Sourav Ganguly (2019-2022)
Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain known as "Dada," served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a single three-year term, from October 2019 to October 2022. He was elected unopposed on October 27, 2019, succeeding C.K. Khanna, and his tenure was limited to the maximum allowed duration of three years under BCCI's rotational and cooling-off rules. (Pic credit: BCCI)
C.K. Khanna (2017-2019)
C.K. Khanna, a veteran administrator from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), served as the acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from January 2017 to October 2019. (Pic credit: C.K. Khanna on X)
Anurag Thakur (2016-2017)
Anurag Thakur served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 22, 2016, to January 2, 2017. Anurag was unanimously elected as the 34th BCCI president at a special general meeting in Mumbai, following Shashank Manohar's resignation to become ICC chairman.
His planned term was set to run until September 2017, but it lasted only about nine months after he failed to implement reforms recommended by the Lodha Committee. (Pic credit: Anurag Thakur Instagram)
Shashank Manohar (2015-2016)
Following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Shashank Manohar was unanimously elected as BCCI president on October 4, 2015, at a special general body meeting in Mumbai. He resigned with immediate effect on May 29, 2016, making this the shortest tenure of any BCCI president to date. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jagmohan Dalmiya (2015)
Jagmohan Dalmiya, a prominent Indian cricket administrator, served as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during three distinct periods.Dalmiya's final tenure as BCCI President began in March 2015. His return to the top post was seen as a consensus choice, bringing a semblance of stability after a period of upheaval. However, his health was failing, and his term was tragically cut short by his demise in September 2015. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sunil Gavaskar (2014-Interim)
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had a brief tenure as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), serving in an interim capacity in 2014. He was appointed to the role by the Supreme Court of India specifically to oversee the seventh season of the IPL (IPL 2014), amidst the investigations into the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing and betting scandal. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Shivlal Yadav (2014-Interim)
Shivlal Yadav, a former Indian off-spinner who played 35 Tests between 1978 and 1987, served as the interim President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from September 2014 to January 2015. This appointment followed a Supreme Court of India order amid the IPL spot-fixing scandal, which sidelined then-President N. Srinivasan; Yadav was tasked with handling all administrative matters except those related to the Indian Premier League (IPL). His tenure lasted about four months, during which he managed ongoing board operations. (Pic credit: BCCI)
N Srinivasan (2013-2014)
N Srinivasan was re-elected unopposed as BCCI president in September 2013 for a third term at its 84th annual general meeting (AGM). (Pic credit: IANS)
