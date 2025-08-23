Last 10 US Open Men’s Singles Champions: Novak Djokovic To Jannik Sinner - Check Full List
The US Open has seen a remarkable mix of legends and rising stars lift the trophy over the past decade. Here are the last 10 US Champions of Men’s Singles.
2024 - Jannik Sinner (Italy)
Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Sinner became the first player since 1977 to win both the Australian Open and U.S. Open in the same year.
2023 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. This victory marked Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam title, tying him with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles in history.
2022 - Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud (Norway) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3. Alcaraz became the youngest U.S. Open men's singles champion since Pete Sampras in 1990.
2021 - Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Medvedev's win denied Djokovic a calendar-year Grand Slam.
2020 - Dominic Thiem (Austria)
Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6). Thiem secured his first Grand Slam title in a thrilling comeback.
2019 - Rafael Nadal (Spain)
Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4. Nadal's victory added a fourth U.S. Open title to his career.
2018 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martín del Potro (Argentina) 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3. Djokovic claimed his third U.S. Open title.
2017 - Rafael Nadal (Spain)
Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Nadal's win marked his second U.S. Open title.
2016 - Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
Stan Wawrinka defeated Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. Wawrinka secured his third Grand Slam title.
2015 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic's win added a third U.S. Open title to his career.
