Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: Mondo Duplantis, Simone Biles Win Top Honours, Rafael Nadal Gets Special Recognition; Check Full List Of Winners - In Pics

Real Madrid were honoured with the Laureus World Team of the Year Award after a season in which they won La Liga for a record 36th time, delivered a 15th UEFA Champions League/European Cup title, and defeated rivals Barcelona 4-1 in the Supercopa de Espana.

The club continued to sweep aside all before them at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, winning both the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup, an achievement which saw Carlo Ancelotti become Madrid’s most decorated manager.

Real Madrid’s legendary midfielder Luka Modric accepted the Award.