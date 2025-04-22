Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: Mondo Duplantis, Simone Biles Win Top Honours, Rafael Nadal Gets Special Recognition; Check Full List Of Winners - In Pics
Paris 2024 champions Armand Duplantis and world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles won top honours at the star-studded Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 ceremony in Madrid, Spain.
Here's the full list of winners at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Award:
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Mondo Duplantis
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis was named the Sportsman of the Year at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Award in Spain on Monday. Duplantis became the first back-to-back men's pole vault champion at the Olympic Games in more than half a century when he defended his Tokyo 2020 title at Paris 2024, while also breaking the world record for the ninth time.
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Simone Biles
The world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles was named the Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Award in Spain on Monday. Biles, who won gold medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions, as well as a silver on the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Games to complete a triumphant comeback three years after withdrawing from events at the Tokyo Olympics, won the Laureus award for the fourth time.
Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Real Madrid
Real Madrid were honoured with the Laureus World Team of the Year Award after a season in which they won La Liga for a record 36th time, delivered a 15th UEFA Champions League/European Cup title, and defeated rivals Barcelona 4-1 in the Supercopa de Espana.
The club continued to sweep aside all before them at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, winning both the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup, an achievement which saw Carlo Ancelotti become Madrid’s most decorated manager.
Real Madrid’s legendary midfielder Luka Modric accepted the Award.
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal won the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award after emerging as one of football’s global superstars. As part of the Spain team which won Euro 2024, he became the youngest player to score in the European Championships as well as the youngest to feature in the final and was named Best Young Player of the tournament.
Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rebeca Andrade
Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade received the World Comeback of the Year accolade at 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. Andrade defied the odds to arrive at Paris 2024 after multiple injury setbacks, and then proceeded to win four medals to become the most decorated artistic gymnast from Latin America.
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Jiang Yuyan
China's Jiang Yuyan, who is also known as the 'Flying Fish', was named the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability. The 19-year-old Para swimmer left Paris 2024 as the most decorated athlete of the Paralympic Games with seven gold medals from seven events.
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock won the World Action Sportsperson of the Year award after his memorable mountain bike victory at Paris 2024, which included fighting back from a punctured tyre, to defend his Tokyo 2020 gold medal.
Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Rafael Nadal
Legendary Rafael Nadal received the Laureus Sporting Icon Award after a year in which he announced the end of one of the greatest careers in the history of professional tennis. The 22-time singles Grand Slam winner became the second-ever recipient of the Sporting Icon Award after Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, who won the inaugural award in 2022.
Laureus Sport for Good Award: Kick4Life
The Laureus Sport for Good Award went to Kick4Life, a charity foundation that uses football to engage children and teens in Lesotho and educate them about HIV infection.
Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelly Slater
Kelly Slater, widely considered the greatest surfer of all time, received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award, joining the ranks of sports greats such as Pele, Billie Jean King, Niki Lauda and Sergey Bubka, among others.
Trending Photos