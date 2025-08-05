Advertisement
Liam Livingstone’s Love Life Revealed: All About Olivia Reid’s Job, Education, And Relationship Timeline

Olivia Reid, the confirmed girlfriend of England cricketer Liam Livingstone, is a rising name both for her relationship and professional achievements. Currently a Parliamentary Analyst at Dods Political Intelligence, Reid holds a Master’s degree in Human Rights Law and boasts a strong academic background from the University of Liverpool. With a polished presence on Instagram and LinkedIn, Olivia has been dating Livingstone since mid-2023, captivating fans with her intellect, elegance, and support for the cricketer. As speculations of an engagement swirl, Olivia Reid continues to trend as one of the most admired WAGs of IPL 2025.

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
1. Olivia Reid is Liam Livingstone’s Confirmed Girlfriend

1. Olivia Reid is Liam Livingstone's Confirmed Girlfriend

Olivia Reid and England cricketer Liam Livingstone officially confirmed their relationship in June 2023 via Instagram, putting an end to rumours and confirming her as his long-term partner. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. She Works as a Parliamentary Analyst

2. She Works as a Parliamentary Analyst

According to LinkedIn, Olivia Reid currently holds a prestigious role as a Parliamentary Analyst at Dods Political Intelligence, establishing her as a respected professional in UK politics. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. She Has a Strong Academic Background

3. She Has a Strong Academic Background

Olivia holds a Master’s degree in Human Rights Law and Political Science from the University of Liverpool, showcasing her commitment to social justice and international affairs. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. She’s Highly Active on Instagram and LinkedIn

4. She's Highly Active on Instagram and LinkedIn

With over 9,400 Instagram followers and a verified LinkedIn profile, Olivia Reid maintains a polished, public presence that fans and followers regularly engage with. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. She’s Been with Livingstone for Over 1.5 Years

5. She's Been with Livingstone for Over 1.5 Years

Olivia posted a heartfelt image of Liam and her dog in June 2023, confirming their relationship. As of 2025, they’ve been dating for nearly two years, and remain going strong. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. From Hospitality to Politics: A Versatile Career Path

6. From Hospitality to Politics: A Versatile Career Path

Before stepping into the world of political analysis, Reid worked as a receptionist, intern, and commercial assistant, showcasing her diverse professional experience and adaptability. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. She’s Private Yet Supportive of Livingstone’s Career

7. She's Private Yet Supportive of Livingstone's Career

Though she rarely posts about cricket, Olivia Reid is known to be a constant behind-the-scenes support for Liam Livingstone, especially during high-pressure tournaments like the IPL. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Her Educational Journey Spans Top UK Schools

8. Her Educational Journey Spans Top UK Schools

Olivia studied at St. Albans High School for Girls and St. George’s School in Harpenden before graduating from the University of Liverpool—making her a true academic achiever. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Olivia is a Dog Lover and Animal Advocate

9. Olivia is a Dog Lover and Animal Advocate

Reid’s social media reveals her deep affection for animals, especially her pet dog, who often features in posts alongside Livingstone, resonating with animal lovers across platforms. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

 

10. Fans Speculate Wedding Bells Could Be Next

10. Fans Speculate Wedding Bells Could Be Next

With their relationship growing stronger and public interest rising, fans and media speculate that engagement or wedding news could soon follow for Olivia and Liam in 2025. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

