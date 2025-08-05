Liam Livingstone’s Love Life Revealed: All About Olivia Reid’s Job, Education, And Relationship Timeline

photoDetails

Olivia Reid, the confirmed girlfriend of England cricketer Liam Livingstone, is a rising name both for her relationship and professional achievements. Currently a Parliamentary Analyst at Dods Political Intelligence, Reid holds a Master’s degree in Human Rights Law and boasts a strong academic background from the University of Liverpool. With a polished presence on Instagram and LinkedIn, Olivia has been dating Livingstone since mid-2023, captivating fans with her intellect, elegance, and support for the cricketer. As speculations of an engagement swirl, Olivia Reid continues to trend as one of the most admired WAGs of IPL 2025.