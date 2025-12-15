Lionel Messi In Delhi: How Much It Costs To Meet Him, Schedule; All You Need To Know

photoDetails

Lionel Messi’s Delhi visit marks the grand finale of his GOAT India Tour, drawing massive crowds to Arun Jaitley Stadium. From his confirmed schedule and VVIP meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sold-out tickets and exclusive meet-and-greet costs, the event highlights Messi’s unmatched global appeal. Fans attending the stadium must follow strict entry rules, while millions more will tune in via live broadcast. Whether you are tracking Messi’s Delhi itinerary, ticket prices, or wondering how much it costs to meet the GOAT, this guide answers every key question around Messi’s final India appearance.