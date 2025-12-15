Advertisement
NewsPhotosLionel Messi In Delhi: How Much It Costs To Meet Him, Schedule; All You Need To Know
Lionel Messi In Delhi: How Much It Costs To Meet Him, Schedule; All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi’s Delhi visit marks the grand finale of his GOAT India Tour, drawing massive crowds to Arun Jaitley Stadium. From his confirmed schedule and VVIP meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sold-out tickets and exclusive meet-and-greet costs, the event highlights Messi’s unmatched global appeal. Fans attending the stadium must follow strict entry rules, while millions more will tune in via live broadcast. Whether you are tracking Messi’s Delhi itinerary, ticket prices, or wondering how much it costs to meet the GOAT, this guide answers every key question around Messi’s final India appearance.

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
1. Messi’s Arrival Marks the Grand Finale of the GOAT India Tour

1/10
Lionel Messi arrives in Delhi on December 15, closing his India tour after Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai. This is the last public chance for Indian fans to see Messi live.(Photo Credit - X)

2. Arun Jaitley Stadium Hosts Messi’s Only Public Delhi Event

2/10
The GOAT Tour Delhi event takes place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with gates opening around 11:30 AM. Massive crowds are expected for Messi, Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul.(Photo Credit - X)

3. Lionel Messi’s Delhi Schedule Is Packed and Precise

3/10
Messi’s itinerary includes arrival, a short hotel meet-and-greet, VVIP meetings, and a stadium appearance. His on-field presence is expected around mid-afternoon, depending on final security clearance.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Messi Will Meet PM Modi and Top Indian Dignitaries

4/10
A private meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi headlines Messi’s off-field schedule. Reports also mention interactions with the Chief Justice of India and senior defence officials.(Photo Credit - X)

5. The GOAT Cup Exhibition Match Is a Fan Highlight

5/10
The Delhi event features a celebrity exhibition match and a kids’ football clinic. Messi will interact with young players, adding emotional value beyond just a stadium appearance.(Photo Credit - X)

6. Ticket Prices Show the True Cost of Seeing Messi Live

6/10
Delhi ticket prices ranged roughly between Rs 4,700 and Rs 5,900 before selling out. Secondary market rates surged, underlining Messi’s unmatched pull in Indian football.(Photo Credit - X)

7. How Much Does It Cost to Meet Lionel Messi in Delhi

7/10
Private meet-and-greet access is invite-only and reportedly costs several lakhs per slot. These experiences are reserved for sponsors, dignitaries, and select guests.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Strict Entry Rules Fans Must Follow

8/10
No bags, cameras, power banks, or outside food are allowed. Digital tickets, valid ID, and early arrival are essential to avoid last-minute disappointment.(Photo Credit - X)

9. Parking Is Limited, Public Transport Is Recommended

9/10
With restricted parking at Arun Jaitley Stadium, authorities advise fans to use metro services or designated free parking zones across central Delhi.(Photo Credit - X)

10. Millions Will Watch Messi Even Without Stadium Access

10/10
Fans without tickets can watch the GOAT Tour live on TV and streaming platforms. This ensures nationwide reach for Messi’s final India appearance. Read more in our Messi Mumbai event recap. (Photo Credit - X)

