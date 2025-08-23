Lionel Messi Net Worth 2025: How Much Argentina’s ‘Leo’ Earns? Check Career Earnings, Salary, Business Ventures And More - In Pics
Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers in history, has an estimated net worth of approximately $650 million (approximately Rs 5,400 crore) as of 2025. Here's how he had made this big empire.
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, has built not just a legendary career on the pitch but also immense wealth. His net worth continues to grow in 2025, thanks to football contracts, sponsorships, and business ventures.
Net Worth Overview
Estimates of Messi’s net worth vary from $600 million to $850 million (RS 7,050 Cr). CelebrityNetWorth pegs it at $850 million, making him one of the richest athletes globally.
Career Earnings
Messi has earned over $1 billion (Rs 8300 Cr) in career earnings. This includes salaries, bonuses, and endorsements, placing him in the elite billion-dollar athlete club alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods.
Club Salary (Inter Miami)
At Inter Miami, Messi reportedly earns around $60 million annually. His contract also includes profit-sharing deals, commercial incentives, and even the option for a stake in the club.
Forbes Ranking
In 2025, Forbes ranked Messi 5th among the world’s highest-paid athletes, with $135M (Rs 1,120 Cr) annual income. This includes $60M (Rs 498 Cr) from football and $75M (Rs 622 Cr) from off-field deals.
Endorsements
Messi’s endorsements remain a huge part of his income. He has long-term deals with Adidas, Pepsi, Budweiser, and Mastercard, among others, making him one of the most marketable athletes in history.
Investments & Business Ventures
Beyond football, Messi has invested in real estate, luxury hotels (MiM Hotels chain), and lifestyle businesses. These ventures add significantly to his wealth outside sports.
Lifestyle & Assets
Messi owns luxury homes in Barcelona, Miami, and Rosario, along with a fleet of cars, private jets, and business-class travel deals. His lifestyle reflects both his wealth and his passion for family life.
Conclusion
Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2025 reflects his legendary career and smart financial planning. From record-breaking salaries to global endorsements, Messi’s journey shows why he remains not just a football icon, but also a global business powerhouse.
All Images:- X, Fc Barcelona
