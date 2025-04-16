List Of Top 10 Lowest Total Defended In IPL History - In Pics
From RCB’s 106/2 against CSK in 2013—the lowest ever defended—to KKR’s 129/7 win over RCB in 2008, each match proves that T20 games can be won with grit, not just big scores. Teams like Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians feature prominently, defending sub-130 totals with smart fielding and clutch bowling. These matches remind fans that in the IPL, no score is ever too low to defend. It's a celebration of strategy, pressure handling, and cricketing drama.
1. RCB’s Stunning Powerplay Win – 106/2 vs CSK (2013)
Royal Challengers Bangalore defended just 106 runs in 8 overs at Bengaluru—the lowest total ever defended in IPL. Rain reduced the match, but their explosive bowling sealed a historic win.
2. Punjab Kings Lock It Down – 106/6 vs RCB (2015)
In another rain-affected thriller, PBKS defended 106 in 10 overs against a stacked RCB lineup. Bowlers delivered pinpoint accuracy under pressure to stun fans in Mohali.
3. CSK’s Durban Masterclass – 116/9 vs KXIP (2009)
Chennai Super Kings made 116 feel like 200 with disciplined bowling on a tough Durban pitch—a masterclass in low-score defense.
4. SRH Silence Mumbai – 118 vs MI (2018)
At the Wankhede, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace attack outclassed Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting defense of 118, proving their bowling unit was world-class.
5. Punjab Kings Freeze MI – 119/8 vs MI (2009)
On a sluggish Durban surface, PBKS tactically defended 119 with spin-heavy bowling, showcasing how conditions and match-ups can trump big-hitting teams.
6. Hyderabad Hold Their Nerve – 119/8 vs Warriors (2013)
SRH again defended 119, this time in Pune. Their bowling unit outwitted the Warriors in one of the most clutch IPL bowling displays ever.
7. MI Edge Past Warriors – 120/9 (2012)
Mumbai Indians showcased death-over brilliance to defend a paltry 120, proving every single run counts in T20 cricket.
8. Punjab Kings Defy Odds – 125/7 vs SRH (2021)
In Sharjah, PBKS spinners choked SRH in a thriller, defending just 125 to keep their playoff hopes alive—one of IPL’s tightest defenses.
9. RCB’s Vintage Grit – 126/8 vs CSK (2008)
One of the earliest upsets in IPL, RCB defended 126 at Chepauk with raw aggression and sharp field placements, setting the tone for low-score thrillers.
10. KKR’s Eden Gardens Thriller – 129/7 vs RCB (2008)
Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a dramatic win defending 129, with Eden Gardens roaring in support. Early breakthroughs sealed RCB’s fate.
