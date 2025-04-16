List Of Top 10 Lowest Total Defended In IPL History - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2886683

From RCB’s 106/2 against CSK in 2013—the lowest ever defended—to KKR’s 129/7 win over RCB in 2008, each match proves that T20 games can be won with grit, not just big scores. Teams like Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians feature prominently, defending sub-130 totals with smart fielding and clutch bowling. These matches remind fans that in the IPL, no score is ever too low to defend. It's a celebration of strategy, pressure handling, and cricketing drama.