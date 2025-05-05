photoDetails

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs but must win all three of their remaining matches to reach 16 points. Their poor net run rate (-0.469) poses a major hurdle, requiring big-margin victories. Upcoming games against RCB, GT, and SRH are tough, and mid-table competition is fierce with several teams already above 12 points. LSG’s inconsistent batting and underwhelming bowling have hurt their campaign. While mathematical chances exist, their qualification will depend on both performance and other match results. In short, LSG’s playoff hopes are alive—but hanging by a thread.