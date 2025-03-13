Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2872006https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/lucknow-super-giants-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2025-mitch-marsh-as-opener-rishabh-pant-to-bat-at-2872006
NewsPhotosLSG's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025: Mitch Marsh As Opener, Rishabh Pant To Bat At... LSG's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025: Mitch Marsh As Opener, Rishabh Pant To Bat At...
photoDetails

LSG's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025: Mitch Marsh As Opener, Rishabh Pant To Bat At...

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will start their IPL 2025 campaign with a thrilling clash against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL auction history at Rs 27 crores, LSG will look to win their maiden IPL title during the upcoming season. 

Here's LSG's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2025: 

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Aiden Markram

1/12
1. Aiden Markram

South Africa batter Aiden Markram is likely to open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season. LSG will be the new IPL franchise for Markram, who played for SRH last year.  

 

Follow Us

2. Mitch Marsh

2/12
2. Mitch Marsh

Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh is likely to open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season alongside Aiden Markram. Marsh has opened for Delhi Capitals as well as for Australia in the past. 

Follow Us

3. Nicholas Pooran

3/12
3. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran, who has been the batting mainstay for Lucknow Super Giants for last years, is likely to bat at No. 3 position in the IPL 2025 season. Apart from his batting, Pooran also gives a solid wicket-keeping option to LSG.  

Follow Us

4. Rishabh Pant

4/12
4. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will lead Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. Pant is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for LSG. Since Pooran is another wicket-keeper in the LSG squad, it will be interesting to see whether keep wickets or not.  

Follow Us

5. David Miller

5/12
5. David Miller

David Miller is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL 2025. Miller will play that crucial finisher's role for LSG.   

Follow Us

6. Ayush Badoni

6/12
6. Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni has played many match-winning knocks for Lucknow Super Giants in the past IPL seasons. Once again, Badoni will be crucial for LSG lower down the order during the IPL 2025. He is a handy bowling option as well.   

Follow Us

7. Shahbaz Ahmad

7/12
7. Shahbaz Ahmad

Shahbaz Ahmad will give that much-needed balance to Lucknow Super Giants with both bat and ball in the upcoming IPL 2025. Shahbaz Ahmad is more than a handy batter lower down the order and a very clever operator with the ball.

 

Follow Us

8. Avesh Khan

8/12
8. Avesh Khan

It will be a homecoming for fast bowler Avesh Khan in the upcoming IPL 2025. Avesh, who has played for Lucknow Super Giants in the past, will be crucial for the team's success this year. 

 

Follow Us

9. Akash Deep

9/12
9. Akash Deep

Lucknow Super Giants showed huge trust in India pacer Akash Deep by signing him for Rs 8 Crore at the IPL mega auction. Akash Deep, who has done well for India recently, will be crucial for LSG in IPL 2025 season.

 

Follow Us

10. Mohsin Khan

10/12
10. Mohsin Khan

Left arm pacer Mohsin Khan was retained by Lucknow Super Giants before the mega auction and he will play a crucial role with the ball for the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025. Mohsin also has had injury issues in the recent past.

 

Follow Us

11. Ravi Bishnoi

11/12
11. Ravi Bishnoi

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi will give some crucial wickets to Lucknow Super Giants in the middle overs in the upcoming IPL 2025. He is an excellent fielder as well. 

 

Follow Us

12. Impact Player

12/12
12. Impact Player

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to use young spinner M Siddharth as their Impact Player in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. 

 

Follow Us
LSGLucknow Super GiantsLSG IPL 2025IPLIPL 2025LSG Squadlucknow super giants squadLSG Predicted Playing XILSG Playing XILSG Predicted Playing XI IPL 2025LSG playing XI IPL 2025Rishabh Pant IPL 2025Rishabh Pant IPL captaincyRishabh Pant IPL recordsMayank YadavNicholas PooranNicholas Pooran LSGNicholas Pooran IPL 2025David MillerAyush BadoniShahbaz AhmadAvesh KhanMohsin KhanRavi BishnoiAkash DeepM SiddharthLSG IPL historyLSG OwnerZaheer Khan IPLZaheer Khan LSG
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Mohammed Siraj
Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj: All About His Lavish House In Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad - In Pics
camera icon20
title
IND vs PAK salaries
India vs Pakistan: Cricketers’ Salaries Compared – The Massive Earnings Disparity - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Holi 2025
8 K-Dramas With Unique Storylines To Binge-Watch On Netflix This Holi Weekend
camera icon7
title
DA hike
Decision On DA Hike Likely To Be Taken Up By Cabinet Today? Check Percentage Of DA Hike 2025
camera icon20
title
Mahmudullah retirement
Mahmudullah Riyad Announced Retirement: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Jannatul Kawsar Mishti - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK