LSG's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025: Mitch Marsh As Opener, Rishabh Pant To Bat At...
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will start their IPL 2025 campaign with a thrilling clash against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL auction history at Rs 27 crores, LSG will look to win their maiden IPL title during the upcoming season.
Here's LSG's predicted playing XI for the IPL 2025:
1. Aiden Markram
South Africa batter Aiden Markram is likely to open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season. LSG will be the new IPL franchise for Markram, who played for SRH last year.
2. Mitch Marsh
Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh is likely to open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season alongside Aiden Markram. Marsh has opened for Delhi Capitals as well as for Australia in the past.
3. Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran, who has been the batting mainstay for Lucknow Super Giants for last years, is likely to bat at No. 3 position in the IPL 2025 season. Apart from his batting, Pooran also gives a solid wicket-keeping option to LSG.
4. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant will lead Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. Pant is likely to bat at No. 4 spot for LSG. Since Pooran is another wicket-keeper in the LSG squad, it will be interesting to see whether keep wickets or not.
5. David Miller
David Miller is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL 2025. Miller will play that crucial finisher's role for LSG.
6. Ayush Badoni
Ayush Badoni has played many match-winning knocks for Lucknow Super Giants in the past IPL seasons. Once again, Badoni will be crucial for LSG lower down the order during the IPL 2025. He is a handy bowling option as well.
7. Shahbaz Ahmad
Shahbaz Ahmad will give that much-needed balance to Lucknow Super Giants with both bat and ball in the upcoming IPL 2025. Shahbaz Ahmad is more than a handy batter lower down the order and a very clever operator with the ball.
8. Avesh Khan
It will be a homecoming for fast bowler Avesh Khan in the upcoming IPL 2025. Avesh, who has played for Lucknow Super Giants in the past, will be crucial for the team's success this year.
9. Akash Deep
Lucknow Super Giants showed huge trust in India pacer Akash Deep by signing him for Rs 8 Crore at the IPL mega auction. Akash Deep, who has done well for India recently, will be crucial for LSG in IPL 2025 season.
10. Mohsin Khan
Left arm pacer Mohsin Khan was retained by Lucknow Super Giants before the mega auction and he will play a crucial role with the ball for the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025. Mohsin also has had injury issues in the recent past.
11. Ravi Bishnoi
Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi will give some crucial wickets to Lucknow Super Giants in the middle overs in the upcoming IPL 2025. He is an excellent fielder as well.
12. Impact Player
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to use young spinner M Siddharth as their Impact Player in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
