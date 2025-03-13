Advertisement
Mahmudullah Riyad Announced Retirement: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Jannatul Kawsar Mishti - In Pics
Mahmudullah Riyad Announced Retirement: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Jannatul Kawsar Mishti - In Pics

Bangladesh cricket bids farewell to one of its finest all-rounders as Mahmudullah Riyad announces his retirement. With a career spanning nearly two decades, he leaves behind a legacy of resilience, memorable performances, and unmatched dedication to the sport.

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
1. Mahmudullah Ends a Glorious International Career

1. Mahmudullah Ends a Glorious International Career

Bangladesh veteran Mahmudullah, 39, has officially retired from international cricket, closing the chapter on an illustrious career spanning 239 ODIs, 50 Tests, and 141 T20Is.

2. Bangladesh’s Fourth-Highest ODI Run-Scorer

2. Bangladesh’s Fourth-Highest ODI Run-Scorer

Mahmudullah retires as Bangladesh’s fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs, amassing 5689 runs at an average of 36.46, including four centuries and 32 fifties.

3. The Only Bangladeshi with Three World Cup Centuries

3. The Only Bangladeshi with Three World Cup Centuries

Mahmudullah remains the only Bangladesh batter to score three centuries in ICC Cricket World Cups, showcasing his ability to perform on the biggest stage.

4. A Crucial All-Rounder for Bangladesh

4. A Crucial All-Rounder for Bangladesh

Besides his batting prowess, Mahmudullah contributed significantly with the ball, taking 82 ODI wickets with his part-time off-spin.

5. A Memorable Knock in the 2015 World Cup

5. A Memorable Knock in the 2015 World Cup

His career-defining moment came in the 2015 World Cup when he smashed an unbeaten 128* against New Zealand, securing his place among Bangladesh’s greats.

6. Retirement from Tests and T20Is Before ODIs

6. Retirement from Tests and T20Is Before ODIs

Mahmudullah had already retired from Test cricket in 2021 and T20Is in 2024 before officially bidding farewell to ODIs in 2025.

7. Decision to Opt Out of BCB Central Contracts

7. Decision to Opt Out of BCB Central Contracts

His retirement was foreshadowed when he chose not to be considered for Bangladesh Cricket Board’s central contract, signaling his eventual exit.

8. A Tough End with the 2025 Champions Trophy

8. A Tough End with the 2025 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh endured a winless 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, with Mahmudullah’s place in the squad coming under scrutiny due to the team’s underwhelming performances.

9. An Emotional Farewell Message to Fans

9. An Emotional Farewell Message to Fans

Mahmudullah thanked his teammates, family, and fans in a heartfelt Facebook post, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his career.

10. The End of an Era for Bangladesh Cricket

10. The End of an Era for Bangladesh Cricket

With Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim retiring in quick succession, Bangladesh cricket enters a transitional phase, looking for new leaders to fill the void left by its legends.

 

