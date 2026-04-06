Malti Chahar’s bikini photos go viral: Why Deepak Chahar’s sister is trending during IPL 2026

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Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, is trending after her viral waterfall bikini photos took over social media. The actress and model, known for her IPL fame and Bigg Boss 19 appearance, continues to build a strong digital presence through fitness-driven and visually engaging content. Her latest Instagram post highlights the growing trend of natural aesthetic shoots that boost audience engagement and Discover visibility. With a mix of Bollywood projects, reality TV exposure, and entrepreneurial ventures, Malti Chahar is evolving into a multi-platform celebrity, making her one of the most searched emerging personalities in India’s entertainment and lifestyle space.