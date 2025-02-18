Manu Bhaker Named BBC Sportswoman Of The Year: A New Milestone In Indian Shooting - In Pics

photoDetails

Manu Bhaker, India's shooting sensation, has etched her name in the history books with a stunning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her extraordinary achievement of securing two bronze medals—one in the women’s 10m air pistol event and another in the mixed team event—earned her the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. Bhaker's triumphs not only brought India back into the Olympic shooting spotlight but also made her the first Indian female shooter to win multiple Olympic medals in a single year. Here’s a closer look at 10 key insights from her remarkable journey.