Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2860401https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/manu-bhaker-named-bbc-sportswoman-of-the-year-a-new-milestone-in-indian-shooting-in-pics-2860401
NewsPhotosManu Bhaker Named BBC Sportswoman Of The Year: A New Milestone In Indian Shooting - In Pics Manu Bhaker Named BBC Sportswoman Of The Year: A New Milestone In Indian Shooting - In Pics
photoDetails

Manu Bhaker Named BBC Sportswoman Of The Year: A New Milestone In Indian Shooting - In Pics

Manu Bhaker, India's shooting sensation, has etched her name in the history books with a stunning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her extraordinary achievement of securing two bronze medals—one in the women’s 10m air pistol event and another in the mixed team event—earned her the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. Bhaker's triumphs not only brought India back into the Olympic shooting spotlight but also made her the first Indian female shooter to win multiple Olympic medals in a single year. Here’s a closer look at 10 key insights from her remarkable journey.

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Historic Paris Triumph

1/20
Historic Paris Triumph

Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing two bronze medals in shooting—becoming the first Indian female shooter to achieve multiple Olympic podium finishes.

Follow Us

Breaking India’s Shooting Drought

2/20
Breaking India’s Shooting Drought

With her remarkable performance, Bhaker ended India’s 12-year medal drought in Olympic shooting, a feat that placed her among the country’s finest athletes.

Follow Us

Overcoming Tough Competition

3/20
Overcoming Tough Competition

Bhaker’s BBC Sportswoman of the Year win came after a fierce battle against contenders like Aditi Ashok, Smriti Mandhana, and Avani Lekhara, underscoring her dominance.

Follow Us

A Role Model for Future Generations

4/20
A Role Model for Future Generations

At just 22, Bhaker’s meteoric rise inspires young athletes across India to pursue excellence in sports, especially women aiming to break barriers in male-dominated fields.

Follow Us

Khel Ratna Honour

5/20
Khel Ratna Honour

Manu Bhaker's inclusion among India's sporting elite was cemented when she was conferred with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour.

Follow Us

Pivotal Role of Coach Jaspal Rana

6/20
Pivotal Role of Coach Jaspal Rana

Bhaker credited her success to her mentor, Jaspal Rana, whose tailored training regimen played a crucial role in her double bronze medal achievement in Paris.

Follow Us

Dominating the 10m Air Pistol

7/20
Dominating the 10m Air Pistol

The Paris Olympics saw Bhaker shine in the 10m air pistol event, where she displayed extraordinary focus and precision, ultimately clinching the bronze for India.

Follow Us

Global Recognition and Accolades

8/20
Global Recognition and Accolades

Bhaker’s two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics earned her worldwide acclaim, making her a global ambassador for India’s growing prominence in shooting sports.

Follow Us

Resilience Amidst Setbacks

9/20
Resilience Amidst Setbacks

Despite facing setbacks like equipment malfunctions in previous Olympics, Bhaker’s resilience propelled her to a stellar comeback, proving her mental fortitude under pressure.

Follow Us

The Future of Indian Shooting

10/20
The Future of Indian Shooting

With multiple international accolades and a determination to go further, Bhaker is poised to become a dominant force in the world of shooting, carrying India’s hopes into future global events.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Manu BhakerBBC Sportswoman of the YearManu Bhaker shootingIndia sportswomenManu Bhaker achievementsBBC Sportswoman award 2025Indian shooting championManu Bhaker sports careerManu Bhaker shooting recordsManu Bhaker Biographyshooting news Indiasportswoman of the year Manu BhakerManu Bhaker victoryIndian shooter Manu BhakerManu Bhaker shooting winsports awards India 2025Manu Bhaker recognitionshooting events 2025women in sports IndiaManu Bhaker medalOlympic shooting IndiaManu Bhaker dedicationfemale athletes Indiashooting star Manu BhakerManu Bhaker accomplishmentsIndia shooting teamManu Bhaker inspiring storyBBC Sportswoman award IndiaManu Bhaker rise to famesports awards in Indiawomen's sports achievements Indiashooting sports India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Format, Groups, Live Streaming, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
camera icon9
title
gluten-free Indian food
Going Gluten-Free? Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist
camera icon8
title
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer To Travis Head: 8 Batters Expected To Shine At Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Unique pickles to try
7 Unique Pickles To Try For A Flavourful Twist
camera icon7
title
PM-SYM
PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Pension Scheme: What Happens If Beneficiary Dies? Check Eligibility, Payout, Withdrawal Criteria And How To Apply
NEWS ON ONE CLICK