Manu Bhaker Named BBC Sportswoman Of The Year: A New Milestone In Indian Shooting - In Pics
Manu Bhaker, India's shooting sensation, has etched her name in the history books with a stunning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her extraordinary achievement of securing two bronze medals—one in the women’s 10m air pistol event and another in the mixed team event—earned her the prestigious BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. Bhaker's triumphs not only brought India back into the Olympic shooting spotlight but also made her the first Indian female shooter to win multiple Olympic medals in a single year. Here’s a closer look at 10 key insights from her remarkable journey.
Historic Paris Triumph
Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing two bronze medals in shooting—becoming the first Indian female shooter to achieve multiple Olympic podium finishes.
Breaking India’s Shooting Drought
With her remarkable performance, Bhaker ended India’s 12-year medal drought in Olympic shooting, a feat that placed her among the country’s finest athletes.
Overcoming Tough Competition
Bhaker’s BBC Sportswoman of the Year win came after a fierce battle against contenders like Aditi Ashok, Smriti Mandhana, and Avani Lekhara, underscoring her dominance.
A Role Model for Future Generations
At just 22, Bhaker’s meteoric rise inspires young athletes across India to pursue excellence in sports, especially women aiming to break barriers in male-dominated fields.
Khel Ratna Honour
Manu Bhaker's inclusion among India's sporting elite was cemented when she was conferred with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour.
Pivotal Role of Coach Jaspal Rana
Bhaker credited her success to her mentor, Jaspal Rana, whose tailored training regimen played a crucial role in her double bronze medal achievement in Paris.
Dominating the 10m Air Pistol
The Paris Olympics saw Bhaker shine in the 10m air pistol event, where she displayed extraordinary focus and precision, ultimately clinching the bronze for India.
Global Recognition and Accolades
Bhaker’s two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics earned her worldwide acclaim, making her a global ambassador for India’s growing prominence in shooting sports.
Resilience Amidst Setbacks
Despite facing setbacks like equipment malfunctions in previous Olympics, Bhaker’s resilience propelled her to a stellar comeback, proving her mental fortitude under pressure.
The Future of Indian Shooting
With multiple international accolades and a determination to go further, Bhaker is poised to become a dominant force in the world of shooting, carrying India’s hopes into future global events.
